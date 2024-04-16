Jake Paul, Dillon Danis, and others react as Logan Paul and Nina Agdal announce pregnancy

Logan Paul and his fiancee, Nina Agdal, recently took to social media to announce that they are expecting their first child this fall, sending fans into a frenzy. Along with a wave of congratulatory messages, several other high-profile entities reacted to the WWE star's post.

Paul and Adgal got engaged a year ago at Lake Como in Italy and have been together since the summer of 2022. After going strong for almost two years, 'The Maverick' recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of the couple in a garden holding up an ultrasound scan. Paul added in the caption:

"Another Paul coming this fall @ninagdal."

The post's comments section was soon flooded with several popular entities sharing their reactions.

The WWE star's younger brother Jake Paul expressed his excitement at becoming an uncle and wrote:

"UNCLE JAKEY."

Popular YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed wrote:

"Baby gonna come out with a Prime bottle in his hand."

Intriguingly, Paul's longtime nemesis, Dillon Danis, also shared his reaction to the WWE star announcing the news. Danis was notably humiliated by Paul in their boxing match last year after he harassed Agdal online for months.

In typical fashion, Danis joked about the child not being a Paul sire. 'El Jefe' posted an animated picture of a couple resembling Paul and Agdal on X.

When Logan Paul expressed regret for the torment Nina Agdal went through during Dillon Danis fight

As mentioned above, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis faced each other in a boxing match. Paul easily dominated Danis, and the fight ultimately ended with the former Bellator welterweight getting disqualified after throwing an illegal move during the final round of the bout.

In the build-up to the fight, Danis chose to promote his boxing debut by targeting Paul's fiancee online. He posted numerous unsavory pictures of Nina Agdal with her former partners, painting a target on her back for internet trolls who questioned her moral character. It's worth noting that many of these pictures were artificially edited and some were allegedly procured using illegal means.

During an episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul expressed regret over putting his fiancee through such humiliation and promised to make it up to her. He said:

"I lied in the build-up when I said, ''I didn't regret choosing him as a partner.' I'm eternally sorry... for Nina; I'll spend the rest of my life apologizing, if I have to, for putting her through that kind of torment. It's just inhumane what he [Dillon] did, and she'll hold him accountable but, this is my life."

