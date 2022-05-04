Jake Paul hasn't done anything for women's boxing - Michael Bisping says Eddie Hearn deserves credit for success of Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor

In the aftermath of the mega-fight between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor, Michael Bisping recently went off on Jake Paul. He argued that it was Eddie Hearn who deserved credit for setting up the clash between Serrano and Taylor, and not Paul.

While in conversation with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate on the Throwing Down Podcast, 'The Count' offered fans some insight into Paul's role as a promoter in setting up the fight between Serrano and Taylor.

The former UFC middleweight champion asserted that 'The Problem Child' was only a bystander as the proceedings were being spearheaded by the Matchroom supremo. He further argued that Paul made a fool of himself with his antics during the pre and post-fight media interactions:

"He hasn't been able to do anything for women's boxing. Let's not start putting him on a pedestal and saying that Jake Paul is the result for [Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor]. Do you know what I mean? The real promoter involved guys, is a guy called Eddie Hearn. He's the guy that's making it all happen. All Jake Paul was doing was tagging along for the ride and looking like an absolute idiot anytime he opened his mouth."

Check out Michael Bisping's full interaction on the Throwing Down Podcast right here:

Jake Paul suggests he can finish Kamaru Usman in a fight

In a recent post on social media, Jake Paul trained his sights on UFC welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman. Paul shared an edited picture of the duo inside the cage with 'The Problem Child' on Usman's back, trying to choke him out.

In the post, Paul suggested that Usman would end up getting finished if the duo ever find themselves locked inside a room together.

"Me and you locked in a room together… sounds like a good time to me ;) I’ll bring the fuzzy handcuffs."

Check out the tweet below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



sounds like a good time to me ;)



I’ll bring the fuzzy handcuffs KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg

1. You & Me locked in a room who makes it out alive?

2. Saul & I locked in a room who makes it out alive?

I like your energy though twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… You’re really good at this internet tough guy shit I give you that. 2 questions for you…1. You & Me locked in a room who makes it out alive?2. Saul & I locked in a room who makes it out alive?I like your energy though You’re really good at this internet tough guy shit I give you that. 2 questions for you…1. You & Me locked in a room who makes it out alive?2. Saul & I locked in a room who makes it out alive? I like your energy though 😉 twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… me and you locked in a room together…sounds like a good time to me ;)I’ll bring the fuzzy handcuffs twitter.com/usman84kg/stat… me and you locked in a room together… sounds like a good time to me ;) I’ll bring the fuzzy handcuffs twitter.com/usman84kg/stat… https://t.co/aB0UDHs754

Paul's tweet was issued in response to Usman's initial tweet, calling him out for talking a big game on social media. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' asked Paul to offer his take on the result of a potential clash between them and one between Canelo Alvarez and himself.

This came shortly after Paul took shots at Usman for vying for a fight against Canelo Alvarez. He pointed out Usman's hypocrisy with respect to the same as the Nigerian was previously suggesting that boxing as a sport was dying.

Edited by David Andrew