Jake Paul expects annihilation as he predicts AnEsonGib vs Austin McBroom rematch

YouTube star Jake Paul is almost certainly the most high-profile of the social media influencers who have turned to boxing in recent years.

‘The Problem Child’ first stepped into the ring in January 2020, defeating fellow influencer AnEsonGib and has since put together a record of 6-1, fighting primarily against semi-retired MMA fighters.

Most recently, Paul was defeated by Tommy Fury via split decision in a highly anticipated bout in late February.

Today, though, Jake Paul took to Twitter to comment on the upcoming fight between his first opponent, AnEsonGib and fellow social media star Austin McBroom, which will go down this weekend.

The two influencers previously fought last September, with Gib knocking McBroom out in the fourth round.

This week saw the release of a video showing Gib in an open workout in preparation for the fight – and it seems that the footage was impressive to Paul.

‘The Problem Child’ Tweeted the following, stating that he expects Gib to win the fight.

“I watched yesterdays clips and I now think Gib is going to annihilate Mcbroom.”

A handful of fans immediately replied to state that they agreed with Paul, with user BIGLIAMofficial wondering if he was “ill” because of this.

Who is Jake Paul fighting next?

While Jake Paul sounds like he will be an interested observer when AnEsonGib faces Austin McBroom this weekend, his next fight has already been signed.

‘The Problem Child’ will square off against former UFC superstar Nate Diaz on July 5 in an 8-round boxing match set to be contested at 185lbs.

In typically bombastic fashion, Paul took to Twitter to announce the fight, along with a graphic displaying a tombstone with Diaz’s name on it.

Diaz, theoretically, could be one of Paul’s tougher opponents, with current UFC star Bobby Green recently telling Sportskeeda that the Stockton native could have the “perfect style” to expose the YouTube star.

