"I think it'd be funny to see him break down" - Jake Paul explains why he remains interested in fighting Conor McGregor despite the Irishman's recent fall from grace

Jake Paul has taken the combat sports world by storm, capitalizing on the rising tide of YouTubers turning to boxing.

After enjoying a fairly successful run in the ring, 'The Problem Child' called upon Conor McGregor for a fight. He recently detailed what it was about a McGregor matchup that allured him, even though the Irishman finds himself in a downward spiral.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Jake Paul opened up about Conor McGregor and the prospect of fighting him at some point down the line.

"He's sort of lost that spunk. I think people are kind of second-guessing him. He's not the same Conor. That's for sure. So it's not as interesting; however, I would still just like to beat him up. Because I would want him to freak out in the ring, go crazy and lose his sh*t. I think it'd be funny to see him break down, like how he did against Dustin Poirier," said Jake Paul.

Check out MMA Fighting's interview with Jake Paul below:

Jake Paul takes nothing away from Conor McGregor

Despite his recent defeats, Conor McGregor is truly one of the greatest athletes ever to have graced combat sports.

Having immortalized himself as a household name and etched his legacy in MMA folklore, Conor McGregor has done wonders for the sport. Like Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson said, the Dubliner put the sport on the map.

While in conversation with MMA Fighting, Jake Paul went on to admit that a fight against Conor McGregor would most certainly be one of the biggest events of his career.

"It's still a massive fight. Regardless of anything that people want to say about Conor, you have to respect him for what he's done. Becoming really the face of the fight game. I don't hate the guy. Do I like him? No. But you have to respect him. All I've said, though, is that I want to fight him and knock him out. Because, A. It would be a big fight, big business. And B. Give the people what they want," admitted Jake Paul.

Conor McGregor speaks about fighting Jake Paul and Logan Paul in the future.@TheNotoriousMMA @jakepaul @LoganPaul pic.twitter.com/bz1JbSIcm7 — YouTube Boxing 🥊 (@Youtube_Boxing_) July 8, 2021

Conor McGregor has previously made his disdain for indulging in YouTuber-boxing crossovers crystal clear.

However, with the repercussions of his injury still revealing themselves, the Crumlin native could very well be pushed in that direction.

