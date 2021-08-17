Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson explains why he's a "fan" of Conor McGregor, says he wants to "slap some sense" into the Irishman

Conor McGregor, being the polarizing fighter that he is, has managed to accrue a legion of detractors. However, his fans have remained loyal to him.

In addition to his supporters, McGregor has managed to attract plaudits from some legends of the sport. Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, for one, recently opened up about his true feelings for McGregor.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Quinton Jackson offered his two cents on how Conor McGregor has transformed the sport of MMA and combat sports as a whole.

Talking up his influence on the sport and how he has played a vital role in shaping the community to what it is, Jackson admitted he was a fan of the Irishman. However, he went on to admit that his behavior outside of the octagon often gets him in trouble.

"I don't agree with everything Conor says, but I think he's great for the sport. You know, at the end of the day he's an entertainer. In my book, Conor can say and do whatever he wants. He kind of does stuff that makes himself look bad. I've never met the guy, but I'm a fan of Conor McGregor for what he's done for the sport. I just wish he would chill out on beating up old men. That ain't right. I need to slap some sense into Conor McGregor for that s**t," said Jackson.

Check out Quinton Jackson's full appearance on The MMA Hour below:

When did Conor McGregor have a bust-up with old men?

McGregor has been in more than one clash with elderly individuals. One of the instances took place at The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin.

'The Notorious' star walked into the boozer looking to buy a round of his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey for all the patrons. However, one of the customers opted out.

This incensed the former UFC champ-champ, and after downing his drink, McGregor let his notorious left hand loose on the man's chin. He went on to ban the victim from the pub after acquiring it.

Ye and your mans barred https://t.co/aVM5mcIA3F — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 22, 2021

In yet another instance of violence, Conor McGregor was caught up in a massive controversy after he punched a known mafia associate. McGregor's victim was believed to be the father of Graham 'The Wig' Whelan, who shares links to the Kinahan Cartel in Ireland.

You would imagine that an individual of Conor McGregor's stature would ideally avoid such situations. However, the Irishman seemingly keeps finding himself embroiled in controversy.

It would be more appropriate for the Crumlin native to ensure that he sets a decent example to his fans, lest he incur the wrath of Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson.

Edited by Harvey Leonard