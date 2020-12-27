Jake Paul to fight Floyd Mayweather right after his brother Logan, according to YouTuber's assistant coach

Jake Paul fighting Floyd Mayweather is a "major possibility," according to his assistant trainer.

Mayweather is all set to face the oldest of the Paul brothers, Logan, on February 20, 2021. But according to J'Leon Love, Jake Paul's coach and long-time friend of Mayweather, there is a high chance that 'Money' would fight the other Paul brother once he is finished with Logan.

"[A fight] with Jake, it is a major possibility, a high chance. I thought about it and then left it alone, but obviously, Floyd and Jake are both in it to get the best out of it," declared Love to the Irish Sun. "Floyd is the pinnacle of it, so could it happen? Floyd is a businessman, so is Jake Paul, just as well as Logan. So, if it makes money, it makes sense. I think Jake would do it. There is a possibility that [it] happens," said Love.

Mayweather shocked the fighting world when he announced earlier this year that he is coming out of retirement, this time to fight a 26-year-old YouTuber, Logan Paul.

Mayweather has returned to the ring twice after announcing retirement, first against the UFC star Conor McGregor and more recently against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

Ahead of the match against Mayweather, Logan Paul said that he is not going into the fight with a defeatist mindset.

"It's the fight game, and anyone and everyone in the fight game will tell you that anything can happen at any moment - one punch. And I understand Floyd is the most evasive defensive mastermind fighter of all time, but you'd be lying if you said it was impossible. No one could say it's impossible," reflected Logan Paul.

Love too doesn't believe that Logan Paul could cause an upset. Jake Paul's coach knows Mayweather well enough to say that Logan could stand any chances.

"At the end of the day, Floyd is the greatest fighter to do this s*it* in my era. We have been close for many years. It is cool. It is good entertainment, a good business move by Logan Paul. He is willing to go very far to get that audience and views. I commend him for all that, but a win over Floyd Mayweather? Yeah, f*cking right, it is not happening. But it is entertainment," said Love.

Asked whether he would support Jake Paul's brother or his old friend, Love was categorical:

"Of course, I am Team 'Money,' I don't train Logan, but he is super cool, super smart, and good luck, go put on a good show and make your money."

Jake Paul wants to fight UFC star Conor McGregor

It is hard to tell if Jake Paul would be happy to face Floyd Mayweather after his older brother Logan. The YouTuber has embarked on a mission to convince former UFC double-champion Conor McGregor to face him in a boxing ring.

Since starting his career as a professional pugilist, Jake Paul has made call-outs right, left, and center to almost every name in the MMA world, but always with McGregor as his ultimate goal.

Most recently, Jake Paul got himself in a personal beef with McGregor's friend and Bellator's welterweight Dillon Danis. Jake Paul ridiculed Danis in a toilet paper and water balloon drive-by attack.

Jake Paul then claimed that the Bellator fighter broke up with his ex-girlfriend Savannah Montano because he impregnated another woman.

UFC boss Dana White offered Amanda Nunes a chance to fight Jake Paul, but the YouTuber rejected the offer as he considers that Nunes doesn't generate too much engagement.

Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren has agreed on terms to fight Jake Paul next year on March 28.