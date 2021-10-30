"Your respectful king punched your mom in the face" - Jake Paul uses old Gigi Hadid tweet to fire back in light of Zayn Malik's 'no contest' plead

Jake Paul loves to insert himself into any relevant conversation, especially if it presents an opportunity to get back at a former foe.

Hours after news of Zayn Malik's 'no contest' plea to harassment charges broke, Jake Paul took to Twitter to share an old tweet by Gigi Hadid aimed at him. Posted on February 23, 2020, Gigi Hadid defended her then-boyfriend Zayn Malik after Jake Paul went at the former One Direction member.

In a now-deleted tweet, Jake Paul called Zayn Malik a 'little guy' with an attitude and told him to 'stop being angry':

"Almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f*** off for no reason when I was being nice to him.... zane ik you’re reading this... stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big a** hotel room hahaha. bro he literally started yelling and freaking the f*** out “you wanna test me mate” lol I feel bad for childhood stars," Jake Paul wrote. [Via: Cosmopolitan]

Gigi Hadid slammed Jake Paul and called Malik 'a respectful king':

"Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly a**. Go to bed ..." Gigi Hadid tweeted.

The supermodel's tweet turned out to be one that did not 'age well'. Zayn Malik has now been charged with four instances of harassment, according to citation records and mail-in plea records obtained by CNN.

Citations filed with a magisterial district court in Pennsylvania say Malik was accused of saying "lewd, lascivious, threatening or obscene words" to Gigi Hadid, her mother Yolanda Hadid, and a John McMahon, identified as a security guard by TMZ. Malik was also accused of causing mental anguish and physical pain to Yolanda Hadid.

Zayn Malik has responded to the charges by pleading 'no contest'. However, it was entered as a guilty plea since 'no contest' was not an option for the level of the alleged offenses, according to the court. The singer released a statement on the matter via his Twitter account.

Logan and Jake Paul have friendly banter over Gigi Hadid tweet

Jake's brother Logan Paul chipped in and called the former Disney star 'ugly' on Twitter.

Jake Paul clapped back, saying that his older brother was been seated on a 'high horse' since his fight with Floyd Mayweather.

Jake Paul next fights heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's half-brother Tommy Fury on December 18, 2021 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Edited by Jack Cunningham