Logan Paul claims he would have knocked out Floyd Mayweather if their exhibition match lasted for 10 to 12 rounds

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul feels he could have finished boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. when they faced off earlier this year if their encounter had been 10 or 12 rounds instead of eight.

'The Maverick', who is 18 years younger, six inches taller and over 30 pounds heavier than the undefeated Mayweather Jr., claims that his opponent was very tired during the last round of their clash.

The exhibition fight between Logan Paul and the former five-division world champion ended without a result on June 6 in Florida.

During a recent edition of the Pain Game podcast with True Geordie aka Brian Davis, he opened up on how he could have won via knockout.

"My conditioning is f*****g good, bro. If the fight went 10 or 12 rounds, I think I would knock him out. I say that in full conviction. I saw him breathing heavy for the first time that eighth round and it was because I had been leaning on him. I'm 30 pounds heavier. Like no matter how you cut it, me leaning on a guy that size is gonna tire him no matter how good he is," said Logan Paul.

Watch Logan Paul discuss a variety of topics with True Geordie below:

Logan Paul's only professional boxing matchup to date came against fellow YouTuber and English rapper KSI. He lost the six-round fight via split decision in November 2019.

The bout was a rematch of the duo's amateur clash in August 2018.

Logan Paul is not interested in fighting Anderson Silva next

During the same conversation, Logan Paul was asked if former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva could be his next opponent. 'The Maverick' responded in the negative.

"I know who my next opponent is. Anderson does look good and he is kind of leading the charge. I do not want to be a full on professional boxer. I have interest in putting on the biggest shows in the world and Anderson is not that. It’s a f*****g business. Would I fight Anderson Silva? Yes. Do I think I can beat him? Yes. Am I going to? Probably not," he added.

Silva previously suggested after his win over Tito Ortiz during the Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort card two weeks ago that Belfort and him could possibly take on Logan and his brother Jake, respectively, in the future.

Both Logan Paul and Anderson Silva have mutual respect for each other but a boxing bout featuring the two of them might not happen as things stand.

