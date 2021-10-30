"Promoting my fights for free" - Jake Paul takes shot at Dana White using Tommy Fury fight announcement 

Good boxer or not, Jake Paul has proven himself to be a great marketer for his fights, often at the expense of his critics.

The YouTuber-turned-prizefighter has long been going back and forth with Dana White on social media. In a recent TikTok video, Jake Paul took a jibe at the UFC president using the recent announcement of his boxing match with Tommy Fury.

In a UFC 267 interview with MMA Fighting on Friday, Dana White addressed Jake Paul's recent comments about Claressa Shields' split decision defeat. White defended her and said Paul should fight someone of his own age and weight class before calling someone like Shields "a loser":

"When are you going to start fighting somebody of your own f***ing age, your own weight, that actually fights in your own f***ing sport that you claim you're in. Shut the f*** up, you goofball. For you to call Claressa Shields a loser is f***ing unbelievable... I hope he runs into her somewhere and she knocks him the f*** out," Dana White said.

Jake Paul took this opportunity to showcase that his next opponent Tommy Fury is, in fact, of his age and fights in the same weight class. They are also of a similar height and reach. Jake Paul is 24 years old, 6 ft 1 inches in height, and has a reach of 76 inches, while Tommy Fury is 22 years old, 6 ft in height, and has a reach of 76 inches:

"Right now, Daddy Dana. Look at that, I just announced it today. Thank you for being a part of the announcement. We are basically of the same age, same height, the same reach, and the same weight! He is 7-0, undefeated, I am 4-0, undefeated, and his brother is the heavyweight champion of the world. If that's not a real boxer, I don't know what is. I'm doing it!" Jake Paul said taunting Dana White.

Jake Paul will fight Tommy Fury in December

After weeks of anticipation, the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight was finally announced today. The eight-round bout will take place at a weight of 192lbs on December 18, 2021, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida and will air on Showtime as a pay-per-view.

After a tattoo wager with his former opponent Tyron Woodley, this time Tommy Fury's prestigious surname is on the line against Paul.

