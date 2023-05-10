Conor McGregor recently backed former foe Nate Diaz to come out on top against Jake Paul later this year. Diaz and Paul will meet in the boxing ring on August 5th in Dallas, Texas, and 'The Notorious' believes the Stockton native "slaps the head off" the YouTuber-turned-boxer when they lock horns.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Full story: Nate Diaz has Conor McGregor's support heading into his fight with Jake Paul 🥊Full story: bit.ly/40zOLk1 Nate Diaz has Conor McGregor's support heading into his fight with Jake Paul 🥊Full story: bit.ly/40zOLk1 https://t.co/8CAvKW524B

Jake Paul didn't take kindly to Conor McGregor's comments. At a recent press conference for his upcoming bout against Nate Diaz, 'The Problem Child' slammed the former two-division UFC champion, claiming that he is still suffering from trauma he received during his two-fight series with Diaz.

Paul went on to claim that he is looking to dampen the hype surrounding a McGregor vs. Diaz trilogy bout by beating the former UFC fighter later this year. At the recent presser, the 26-year-old social media star referenced the infamous 'Stockton Slap', saying:

"I think he's got trauma from when Nate Diaz slapped his head off. But I like that, I like people that doubt me. I'm going to do what Conor McGregor couldn't do quite literally and put a [wrench] in all of his plans here. I know Nate Diaz wanted to get out of the UFC, come make a bunch of money, fight me, win and then go back and probably fight Conor McGregor in the UFC. So that's what these guys are hoping for and I'm going to stop all that. I promise you that and then I want Conor next."

Check out Jake Paul's response to Conor McGregor below:

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz remains one of the most entertaining chapters in the UFC history. The duo squared off for the first time at UFC 196 in 2016, when Diaz pulled off a massive upset, submitting McGregor in the second round.

They ran it back at UFC 202 just a few months later, with 'The Notorious' edging out a decision win. Both fighters have reiterated on numerous occasions that a trilogy bout is inevitable.

Diaz notably reacted to McGregor's comments as well, saying:

"He [Conor McGregor] knows what's going on. He's fought at the highest level. He fought me, he fought Floyd [Mayweather]. Yeah, he knows what's going on."

XcellentMMA @XcellentMMA Nate Diaz reacts to Conor McGregor picking him to win against Jake Paul Nate Diaz reacts to Conor McGregor picking him to win against Jake Paul https://t.co/VXWgFJF1lS

Full recap: Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz press conference

Despite the fight being nearly four months away, a press conference for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz was underway at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, yesterday, and there were a number of memorable moments.

Diaz was somewhat surprisingly cordial and didn't have a lot of bad things to say about his upcoming opponent, likely because the fight itself is quite far away. The former UFC fighter was visibly agitated when one reporter called out his brother Nick for a fight on the undercard, which was swiftly shut down by both Paul and Diaz.

Jason Williams @jasoneg33 #PaulDiaz Welp safe to say Derrick bout to get beat up and lose his job Welp safe to say Derrick bout to get beat up and lose his job😂 #PaulDiaz https://t.co/9D35QaBA9j

A few moments later, Nate Diaz just walked off the stage, claiming that he needed to use the restroom. Jake Paul didn't seem too pleased with Diaz leaving the presser, but carried on by himself until the UFC fighter returned.

They even engaged in a face-off at the end of the presser.

Poll : 0 votes