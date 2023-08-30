Jake Paul issues three-word reaction after PFL joins hands with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund

Alongside Francis Ngannou, Jake Paul is one of the most marketable faces that the PFL has placed at its helm. He is the face of influencer boxing and has built his fanbase off the back of his numerous triumphs over aging MMA veterans in the squared circle.

Back in January, 'The Problem Child' took his first step in MMA. He signed with the PFL on a multi-year contract, and his debut in mixed martial arts will mark one of the most anticipated moments of his career.

Today, the PFL has taken yet another step forward in establishing itself as a force to be reckoened with in MMA after a deal with the Saudi-backed SRJ Sports Investments.

Paul reacted to the news on social media, simply writing, "For the fighters."

Expand Tweet

The deal saw SRJ Sports Investments acquire a minority equity ownership stake in the PFL, with plans to launch a regional MMA league called PFL MENA. Jake Paul expressed his belief that the move will be in the interest of MMA fighters across the globe.

'The Problem Child' is a noted critic of UFC president Dana White and the rival promotion's controversial pay structure and contracts. These issues have been kept under the legal spotlight as the UFC is currently fighting a lawsuit filed by a group of former fighters who feel they've been taken advantage of.

The extent of the changes that Jake Paul and others hope this new deal will champion remains to be seen. But it seems that the UFC will, at some point, have to deal with much stiffer competition than they had anticipated from the PFL.

Will Jake Paul face Nate Diaz in MMA?

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz recently crossed swords in a boxing match that ended with a convincing win in 'The Problem Child's' favor. It was an outcome that everyone expected, but towards the end of their bout, Diaz's antics were on full display as he briefly trapped Paul in a standing guillotine choke.

Expand Tweet

This only heightened calls for Paul to face Diaz in an MMA fight as he previously promised to.

While the Stockton MMA icon seemed open to the idea, nothing more has been said about the pair's potential fight, besides Paul's insistence that it take place under the PFL banner.