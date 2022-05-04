Jake Paul looking for easy paydays - Michael Bisping slams 'The Problem Child' for calling him out

Michael Bisping believes Jake Paul is looking for an easy payday by calling him out. However, Bisping claims that the deluded 'The Problem Child' will most certainly suffer a first-round KO loss in a potential bout.

According to 'The Count', Paul made a joke of himself by calling him out almost five years after his retirement and way past his best shape. Bisping challenged 'The Problem Child' to fight a pure boxer, claiming it's all he needs to do to prove his legitimacy as a pugilist.

The 43-year old said during a podcast on MMA on SiriusXM:

"Go find a boxer. How about that? Go find an actual boxer. He's calling out me. I'm forty-three, I've got one eye, no knees, I need neck surgery, I've retired since 2017. He does not see what a joke that makes him. I'm the guy that he's calling out?"

When asked about the reason behind Paul's callout, Bisping responded:

"Because he's a little bitch, simple as that. He's looking for easy paydays and he's barking up the wrong tree cause I'll knock him out in a round. Simple as that."

Watch the clip below:

"I think we need to humanise him for a minute" - Michael Bisping's wife on Jake Paul

Michael Bisping and Jake Paul have been engaged in a heated war of words since Paul named 'The Count' on his hitlist of opponents. Bisping initially seemed interested, even going as far as to contact a commission that would allow the bout considering the Englishman's physical condition.

However, the former UFC middleweight champion later changed his mind, deeming it unfair for his body to be fighting at the age of 43. Bisping also suggested that Paul callout Anderson Silva, who has recently been plying his trade as a pugilist in high caliber bouts.

However, 'The Problem Child' has been persistently trying to coax fighters, including Bisping, into a boxing match, inciting backlash from the Englishman.

Interestingly, Bisping's wife Rebecca believes we need to go easier on Paul. In a recent live video on 'The Count's' YouTube channel, his wife told the former UFC champ:

"Everyone stop with the Jake Paul hate, I think it's a bit silly now. Imagine how you would feel if someone said that to you when you were trying your hardest to become what you are today. If someone like Dana White said that to you, how would you feel? No matter how rich or successful he is, I think we need to humanise him for a minute. I know he talks a lot but he is a human at the end of the day and we need to take his feelings into consideration."

Watch the full video below:

