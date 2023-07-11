Jake Paul makes $100M offer to Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg; calls out Dana White on hypocrisy

Jake Paul recently weighed in on the highly anticipated Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight and claimed the fight could very well become a reality. The YouTuber-turned-boxer also made a massive financial offer to the two tech billionaires while brutally sounding off on UFC president Dana White.

In a recent episode of the "BS w/ Jake Paul" podcast, 'The Problem Child' discussed the potential Musk vs. Zuckerberg super fight at length. Paul offered to put up $100 million dollars for charity if they agreed to take their fight to the Middle East. He said:

"I think it very well could happen and I have a $100 million offer for Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to take this fight to the Middle East, to promote it, to put it on for charity. We can guarantee that money."

Jake Paul then went on to fire shots at Dana White and recalled the UFC frontman's comments about the UFC not hosting "gimmick fights." Calling out White's hypocrisy for offering to host the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight, Paul stated:

"It's funny because Dana White's sitting there talking about, 'I don't do gimmick fights, I only do real fights'... And then all of a sudden wanting to jump on this train so badly and making it go into the UFC. To me, it's just ironic."

Paul continued to lambast White and urged the two CEOs not to partner with a "piece of sh*t" like the UFC president.

Catch Paul's comments below (45:40):

Jake Paul makes a bold prediction for Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight

Jake Paul recently discussed a potential Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight and shared his predictions for the highly anticipated bout.

In the same episode of "BS w/ Jake Paul," 'The Problem Child' confidently stated that the Tesla CEO will dismantle the Meta Platforms CEO in a cage fight. Citing that Musk stands 6'4 and weighs around 250 pounds, Paul stated:

"Elon Musk is f**king up Mark Zuckerberg. Bro, it's a weight thing. Mark Zuckerberg is 5'5 and [weighs] 130 pounds. Elon Musk is 6'4 and 250 pounds... He is, I've stood next to him in an elevator. Elon Musk, literally, has alien dad strength."

Dismissing Mark Zuckerberg's fighting credentials as a jiu-jitsu practitioner, Paul made another brave claim, saying:

"He did jiu-jitsu for three months and won a little tournament. Apparently, he paid the referees to win the tournament." (45:53 onwards)

