Jake Paul makes heavy accusations of childhood abuse against father in new documentary - "My dad would slap the sh*t out of me"

Jake Paul accuses his father Greg of physical abuse in a tell-all new documentary.

The YouTuber turned boxer's biographical short film Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child was released on August 1, 2023, on Netflix. The film spans the highly controversial life of Jake Paul, his rise as a YouTuber, his transition into boxing, and his growing influence as a social media phenomenon.

In one segment of the documentary, Paul narrates how his father treated him growing up.

"My dad would slap the sh*t out of me... Our parents were really strict and mainly my dad – it was always Logan and me against him." [Via: New York Post]

He added that he does not hold any grudge against his father because of that.

"I don't resent it. I'm understanding why he did that. That’s all he knew. He always said ‘life’s not easy, life’s not fair.'"

His father's rough actions pushed him and his older brother Logan Paul to become content creators, Jake said.

Logan corroborates his younger brother's statement by calling Gregory Paul 'a menace' in the documentary.

"Jake is still traumatized to this day about how my dad treated him. And they still don’t get along like they should."

While he preferred to not use the word 'abusive', he chose to label their father's action as 'not quite legal.'

The documentary has received mixed reviews on MMA internet, some appreciating his struggle to the top while others calling him a 'male Kardashian.'

Jake Paul's father denies accusations of abuse

Greg Paul also appears in the documentary multiple times, offering his own side of the story. He claims to have never hit his two sons but admits to throwing them around.

"I never laid hands on my kids. Jake - I did pick you up and throw you on a couch a couple of times. That's what the f**k dads are supposed to do. Welcome to life, get the f**k over it."

Further detailing their relationship, Logan Paul revisited a heated argument between the two over his father's denial of abuse. It caused Jake to shut off his father ahead of his boxing match with ex-UFC legend Anderson Silva:

"Jake’s birthday, we all flew to Utah in this cabin. Jake was pretty f–ked up, so was my dad. There was a big group of people there. Jake mentioned my dad abusing him as a child. They got in a huge argument and it hurt Jake so much that my dad refused to acknowledge the physical hardship that he put us through when we were young."

Jake Paul fights Nate Diaz in a massive boxing fight on Saturday, August 5, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Watch the Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child trailer below: