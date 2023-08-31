Jake Paul MMA: Does 'The Problem Child' have a wrestling background that is solid enough to help in his debut inside the cage?

Jake Paul has signed a deal with the PFL which is one of the leading MMA promotions, meaning he may make his MMA debut soon.

'The Problem Child' made a name for himself in boxing when he decided to transition from YouTuber to boxer. He fought a number of opponents and delivered highlight-reel KOs. However, in January this year, he signed a contract with PFL and hinted at an MMA debut. It is no secret that 'The Problem Child' can take care of business on the striking end, but how good is his wrestling?

Both the Paul brothers have wrestled throughout their high school careers. And although 'The Maverick' was the better wrestler and has racked up more accolades than his younger brother, 'The Problem Child' does have a base in wrestling and it is the first combat sport he ever learned. However, fans have not been able to see him in action anytime recently.

Take a look at a video of the Paul brothers wrestling as teenagers:

Jake Paul claims that he is a state wrestler and was a D1 wrestler in Ohio, which is one of the best wrestling states. So getting to D1 in Ohio is in itself a task.

Jake Paul correctly predicted the round in which Oleksandr Usyk would beat Daniel Dubois

Jake Paul flew all the way to Poland to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois ringside. 'The Problem Child' even met up with the Unified Heavyweight Champion before his fight and spoke to him. 'The Cat' went on to beat Dubois and retain his belts, and Paul replied to a video in which he had correctly predicted the outcome of the fight. In the video, he said:

"Oh man, I like both fighters but I think Usyk is gonna TKO him down the stretch, around the ninth round."

He responded to the video after the fight saying:

"Told y’all. 9th round."

Take a look at the tweet:

Jake Paul correctly predicted the outcome of the fight as Usyk went on to TKO Dubois in the 9th round. However, the fight was not free from controversy as a 'low blow' which Usyk took 5 minutes to recover from, was seen as a very controversial decision. Fans seemed to believe the fight would have ended there if Usyk would not have claimed the low blow.