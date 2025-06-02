Jake Paul for president? Joe Rogan explores wild political scenario and rise of celebrity influence in politics

Joe Rogan recently spoke about the rise of celebrity influencers today. An influential man himself, Rogan understands the level of influence social media celebrities have on the public's perception.

During the 2024 US presidential election, the 57-year-old podcaster was instrumental to Donald Trump's win after having him over as a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE).

In a recent JRE episode featuring fellow comedian Ehsan Ahmad, Rogan expounded on how social media influencers and streamers like Jake Paul can be so massive they could become president. He said:

"Well that's the thing. Someone like Jake Paul could be president. If Donald Trump could be president Jake Paul [can be too]. I'm not saying that Donald Trump isn't a big- time businessman and capable, i'm not [saying that]. It's not an insult. I'm saying, we know now that super popular people can be president now."

He continued:

"Let's imagine Jake Paul is young and wild and he's a professional boxer right now. But will he be in 20 years? No. He'll be retired and maybe he'll have some good ideas and that we might have President Jake Paul, and I'm not bullshit*ing...We are so close to 'Idiocracy'. We're so close to that movie."

The film, Idiocracy, that Joe Rogan was talking about is a science fiction comedy cult movie released in 2006. It's about two American who underwent a hibernation experiment only to wake up 500 years later to an anti-intellectual, dystopian America.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:29:05):

Joe Rogan on Jake Paul: "I think what he's doing is genius"

On June 28, Jake Paul will face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in a cruiserwight bout in Anaheim California.

Chavez Jr is a former WBC middleweight champion and the son of boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. He is, on paper, the most high-profile pure boxer that Paul will face in his young career, aside from Mike Tyson.

Back in November of last year, Paul faced a 58-year-old Tyson and beat him via a lopsided unanimous decision. While most boxing fans were upset with Paul for facing Tyson in the ring, there are those who are just happy that 'Iron Mike' didn't get seriously hurt.

In a previous JRE episode, Rogan said this of the Paul-Tyson fight:

"I'm glad he [Tyson] got through that fight and didn't get hurt. I was hoping that he would knock Jake Paul out [laughs] just because that's the Cinderella story. I don't have anything against Jake Paul. I like Jake Paul. I think what he's doing is genius. I mean, he's making insane amounts of money, he's having a great f*cking time, [and] he's a legit boxer, he's absolutely a legit boxer."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:13:19):

