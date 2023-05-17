Jake Paul proposes UFC - PFL crossover card featuring Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones and Nate Diaz among others

Jake Paul and the PFL (Professional Fighters League) famously co-created a pay-per-view division named 'PFL PPV Super Fight' earlier this year, which ensures that fighters would receive 50% of income from the events. 'The Problem Child' became the first fighter to sign for the new division.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou most recently inked a lucrative deal with the PFL, ushering in a new era for the division. Paul and Ngannou both adhere to the "fighter-first" philosophy, and the revenue split model is, as one might expect, far more beneficial to fighters than the UFC's, where athletes make less than 20 percent of gross income.

In light of recent events, Jake Paul suggested a cross-promotional event featuring fighters from the UFC and the PFL. Paul even went so far as to propose some potential bouts for the event, including every MMA fan's dream Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou matchup. He also mentioned an MMA fight between him and Nate Diaz following their boxing bout in August later this year. Paul took to Twitter to write:

"Let’s have PFL and UFC work together and put on a massive event on ESPN. [Francis] Ngannou vs. [Jon] Jones, [Amanda] Nunes vs. [Kayla] Harrison, [Leon] Edwards vs. [Cedric] Doumbe, and of course [Nate] Diaz vs. [Jake] Paul after I knock his ass out in boxing. Francis, Kayla, Cedric you in?"

Check out Jake Paul's tweet below:

Jake Paul reacts to Francis Ngannou picking Nate Diaz to beat 'The Problem Child'

On August 5, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, former UFC lightweight title challenger Nate Diaz will square off against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a highly anticipated boxing clash. The fight will be contested over eight rounds at 185 pounds. The pay-per-view event will be available on DAZN across the world.

Jake Paul is coming off a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury earlier this year. Prior to that, 'The Problem Child' was undefeated inside the squared circle, collecting signature victories over the likes of MMA veterans like Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou reacted to the Paul vs. Diaz fight in a recent interview with DAZN MMA, and picked the former UFC star to emerge victorious:

“Originally, I would go for Nate Diaz, but Jake Paul has been proving himself. I think you really have to count him in, he has proven that he’s a boxer now. He’s not just a YouTuber, he’s a legit boxer now. I count him in, but I’ve still got Diaz.”

Catch Ngannou's comments below (34:00):

Paul reacted to Ngannou's comments on Twitter, claiming that he loves the honesty of the Cameroonian:

"I just read that Francis Ngannou has Nate Diaz beating me… that’s why I love him. We are part of the same company now but he still keeps it real with his opinion."

Check out the tweet below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul I just read that Francis Ngannou has Nate Diaz beating me….that’s why I love him. We are part of the same company now but he still keeps it real with his opinion. I just read that Francis Ngannou has Nate Diaz beating me….that’s why I love him. We are part of the same company now but he still keeps it real with his opinion.

