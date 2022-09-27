Watch: Jake Paul pranks Aaron Steinberg of the Nelk Boys by making his girlfriend flirt with him and then pretending to beat him up

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul recently pranked Aaron Steinberg of the Nelk Boys.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Problem Child' can be seen devising an elaborate plan to prank Steinberg. In the video, Paul advised his girlfriend Julia Rose to make flirtatious advances towards 'Steiny'. After some time, Paul rushed to the scene and charged the Nelk Boys member for misbehaving with his girlfriend, which ultimately turned into a physical altercation.

Steinberg seemed visibly taken aback by the turn of events, while others who were aware of the prank had a good laugh.

You can check out how 'The Problem Child' pranked Aaron Steinberg below:

Jake Paul will face Anderson Silva on October 29 at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

The fight is expected to be 'The Problem Child's' toughest test yet. While he has knocked out former MMA champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, their achievements stand very short in comparison to what 'The Spider' has accomplished in the world of combat sports.

Jake Paul won't trash talk Anderson Silva; claims to have much respect for the MMA legend

Jake Paul has not shied away from engaging in thrash talk since becoming a pro boxer. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has made numerous personal attacks on his previous opponents, however, this will not be the case with his upcoming opponent Anderson SIlva.

During a recent press conference ahead of their upcoming bout, fans were quite surprised to see 'The Problem Child' being very respectful towards the MMA legend.

Addressing the same in a recent interview with BT Sport Boxing, Paul claimed there is a lot of mutual respect between the two.

Paul said:

"You know, I have so much respect for him and he's a really nice guy. As soon as the bell rings though, all that goes out of the window, you know? It's a fight and both of our lives are on the line in front of millions of people. So, but the lead up no, I respect him too much."

Check out the full interview of Jake Paul below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far