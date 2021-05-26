Jake Paul reacts to himself and Anthony Joshua failing to make Sportico's list of 100 top-paid athletes

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul couldn't make it to Sportico's list of the 100 top-paid athletes in the world. Despite coming off a monetarily gratifying year, 'The Problem Child' fell short of claiming a spot on the coveted list.

Reacting to missing the cut on Sportico's list, Paul tweeted that he was "just getting warmed up" this year.

"Oh we just getting warmed up," Jake Paul wrote on Twitter.

oh we just getting warmed up https://t.co/WMmlo5tKEm — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 25, 2021

Sports valuation reporter Kurt Badenhausen noted that two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua couldn't make it to the list either. Despite being ranked as the second-best active heavyweight by The Ring in April, Joshua has fought just once since his rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr. in December 2019.

Badenhausen is expecting an influx of combat sports athletes into Sportico's 100 top-paid athletes in 2022 as Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury and Manny Pacquiao are all set to fight later this year.

Furthermore, Jake Paul's recent contractual agreement with Showtime could propel the nascent boxer into the list next year. The 24-year-old is said to have made a whopping $20 million from his last two pro-boxing outings.

Conor McGregor tops Sportico's list

Earlier this month, former UFC double champion Conor McGregor topped Forbes' Top 10 list of highest-paid athletes in 2021. The Irishman has been crowned the highest-paid athlete by Sportico as well. 'The Notorious One' is the second athlete to earn $200 million in a single year.

Conor McGregor is named the Forbes number 1 highest paid athlete for 2021. https://t.co/IJxkfSUhHH pic.twitter.com/fS4yXD3hub — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 12, 2021

The explosive growth of Conor McGregor's whiskey brand 'Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey' can be attributed to the former champion's success this year.

Moreover, McGregor has made over $25 million from his rematch with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Per Sportico's estimates, McGregor made $8 million from brand partnerships with Reebok and DraftKings.

.@TheNotoriousMMA is only the 2nd athlete all-time to earn $200M in a single year—joins @FloydMayweather, who did it twice! https://t.co/ou2kBBvJPr via @sportico — Kurt Badenhausen (@kbadenhausen) May 25, 2021

Akin to Forbes' list, Sportico has also placed renowned footballers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the #2 and #3 spot, respectively. The sports website's report notes that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to cutbacks in endorsements for several notable athletes. The dented earnings are expected to rise next year.