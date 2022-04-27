Jake Paul recalls making his pro-boxing debut on the same card with Amanda Serrano - "Doesn't care about people hitting her"

Social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul made his pro-boxing debut in 2020 against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib. Interestingly, the event also saw Amanda Serrano also fight on the same card.

Now, more than two years later, 'The Problem Child' has Amanda Serrano signed with his promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions, and is co-promoting the upcoming Serrano vs. Taylor bout, which is set to take place on April 30th at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Ahead of the highly anticipated Undisputed Lightweight Championship fight between Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor, Paul recalled making his pro-boxing debut on the same card as Serrano.

'The Real Deal' took on Simone Da Silva on the night and ended up winning via TKO in the third round of the fight. Speaking about her performance on the Paul vs. Gib card, 'The Problem Child' said:

"She had an electric performance, explosive, exciting to watch, doesn't care about people hitting her."

Watch Paul talk about Amanda Serrano below:

Jake Paul takes a shot at Tommy Fury and his father John Fury

'The Problem Child' recently clapped back at the father-son duo of Tommy and John Fury. Paul has had a long-standing rivalry with 'TNT' which almost led to a boxing match last year. However, after Fury was forced to withdraw from the fight, the 25-year-old fought Tyron Woodley in a rematch instead.

While Jake Paul has shown no interest in fighting Tommy Fury since, 'TNT' on the flipside has subsequently called out 'The Problem Child' for the match. During a recent interview with SecondsOut, Paul replied to the callouts by Fury and his team, saying:

"No one can beat me, so how is this 22-year-old delusional kid who thinks he's his brother, you know. He really thinks he's his brother. He has the ego of his brother, he has the bravado of his brother, but he fights like s**t, like his dad. His dad was a s***ty fighter, not that many people know but you can go type in John Fury getting knocked out multiple times, it's all over YouTube."

Watch Jake Paul's interview below:

Edited by David Andrew