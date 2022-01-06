Jake Paul reportedly passed pre-fight drug test before Tyron Woodley rematch

Jake Paul extended his unbeaten boxing record to 5-0 after beating Tyron Woodley on December 18, 2021. Paul sent his opponent face-first into the canvas with a stunning overhand right in the sixth round of their rematch.

His impressive performance helped solidify his credibility as a boxer and earned Paul plenty of plaudits from the fight fans. However, it also attracted suspicion from some quarters.

The YouTube sensation has been bombarded with drug-cheating accusations following his bout against 'T-Wood'. However, according to The Sun, both combatants were drug tested ahead of their highly-anticipated clash at Amalie Arena.

The website reported that the two fighters had to go through urine tests before stepping inside the ring in Florida. It was also revealed through multiple sources that their respective tests produced negative results for all prohibited substances. However, the test results were not released to the public by the Florida Athletic Commission due to medical privacy.

Dana White was particularly vocal about Jake Paul's alleged steroid use

While many have accused Jake Paul since his spectacular performance against Woodley, UFC boss Dana White has been the most vocal about his alleged use of steroids.

White recently shared a video on Instagram challenging Paul to take a PED test after the YouTuber turned boxer accused him of using cocaine:

"Jake, you never responded to the challenge. You publicly stated that I use cocaine. I do not. So I told you [that] you could randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years. I believe that you’re a cheater and I believe that you use steroids, so I want to randomly steroid test you for the next two years."

Following White's challenge, Jake Paul changed his Instagram bio

Following White's challenge, Jake Paul changed his Instagram bio, which now reads:

'Waiting for my USADA drug test. I’m ready Dana. DM for address."

After Paul's knockout victory against Tyron Woodley, the Cleveland native pleaded with the UFC boss to allow Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz to fight him in a boxing ring.

The animosity between Jake Paul and Dana White appears to have reached boiling point after exchanging several insults. However, it is not clear if anything will come of it outside of social media.



