Internet sensation Jake Paul is all set to go up against Nate Diaz, one of the biggest names in the MMA world, in a professional boxing match on August 5th. The fight will consist of eight three-minute rounds and will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

'The Problem Child' recently appeared on his brother Logan's podcast Impaulsive. While there, Logan asked Jake how he secured the fight against Diaz.

According to the 26-year-old, the Stockton native chose to fight him instead of his big brother because Jake would appear as a more legitimate opponent, as Logan had not won a single boxing match:

"You never had it locked up, brother. At the end of the day, what it came down to is he thought the world would view our fight as way more legitimate than you because you hadn't 'beaten anybody'."

'The Maverick' then joked that he defeated Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match. Paul agreed with the elder brother on the topic.

Two years ago, Logan Paul locked horns against Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match in June 2021. The fight took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Although Mayweather got the better of Paul in the fight, no official winner was declared due to the absence of judges.

Jake Paul predicts his fight against Nate Diaz; while calling out Conor McGregor

During his appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, Jake Paul hurled insults at the Irish superstar Conor McGregor, claiming himself to be a better boxer than 'The Notorious'.

Paul then boldly claimed that unlike McGregor, he would finish Nate Diaz in their upcoming boxing encounter in August. 'The Problem Child' added that after he gets done with the Stockton native, he wanted to share the squared circle with the Irishman:

"Guess what, Conor? I’ll beat the f**king f**k out of you, and you can’t box as good as me, and I’m gonna do to Nate what you couldn’t, which is knock him the f**k out... And when I knock Nate Diaz the f**k out, and you realize I’m the biggest fight for you, call me, and I’ll answer… It’s one of the biggest fights in combat sports that can be made right now and especially after I do what I do to Nate Diaz."

