Jake Paul reveals the significance of wearing a ski mask in intense staredown against Tyron Woodley

During the press conference for his rematch against Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul was seen wearing a ski mask along with an all-black costume. Paul felt that since he's already beaten Woodley, the second fight will be much easier for him.

He mocked Tommy Fury for pulling out of the fight while also explaining the symbolism behind the ski mask. 'The Problem Child' had this to say:

"You know, I just thought to myself it's funny how these professionals – like Tommy Fury who is considered to be a professional boxer – gets sick, breaks a rib and doesn't want to fight. I've fought sick, I've fought hurt... they're like, 'Oh, you got Tyron Woodley now!' No problem, that's why I got the ski mask on. They're going to give me a big bag to go and beat the guy I already beat. This is a bank robbery."

Jake Paul will fight Tyron Woodley in a rematch on December 18 after his original opponent Tommy Fury pulled out of the fight due to a rib fracture and a chest infection. The former UFC welterweight champion stepped in on short notice to save the event and avenge his loss to Jake Paul.

The second fight against Tyron Woodley will unquestionably be challenging for Jake Paul after 'The Chosen One' wobbled him in their first fight. Meanwhile, Woodley has vowed not to let the second bout reach a judges' decision. The former UFC champion will be looking for a KO finish come fight night.

Jake Paul gifted Tyron Woodley a Rolex watch as a token of gratitude for taking the fight on short notice

During the face-off interview with Ariel Helwani, Jake Paul stunned Tyron Woodley and the fans when he gifted the former UFC fighter an expensive present. 'The Chosen One' was seemingly shocked to see what was inside the wrapped box – a Rolex.

A visibly amazed Woodley exclaimed:

"This n***a crazy! I swear I'm taking it, on god! He's nuts! On god he nuts! I accept! I'm taking it... I accept your gift and all the bonuses, I accept it all, but I'm gonna do the same thing on Saturday. This dude is crazy... of course, I know about this watch! Why wouldn't I accept it? Sh*t! He put it in a bow and he wrapped it. I ain't gonna be disrespectful."

