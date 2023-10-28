Jake Paul's December 15th fight in jeopardy after 7-1 pro boxer’s Visa falls through

Jake Paul’s next boxing opponent was supposed to be announced before visa issues ruined their plans.

On Friday, October 27, Most Valuable Promotion’s Amanda Serrano made history by winning a twelve-round women’s boxing match against Danila Ramos.

During the post-fight press conference, Paul’s manager, Nakisa Bidarian, was supposed to announce his associate’s next opponent. Those waiting for the news were disappointed, as the unnamed opponent couldn’t get his visa approved for the December 15 event.

Bidarian had this to say, which was transcribed by MMA Fighting:

“Just regarding Friday, December 15, there was a plan to announce Jake Paul’s opponent for that evening. Unfortunately, the opponent, which was a 7-1 boxer, has not been able to obtain a visa to come to the U.S. So we’re currently reviewing alternative options for his opponent, but the plan is to try to announce it within the next two weeks.”

One of the primary critiques about Paul’s boxing career is that he’s never fought a pure boxer. Therefore, the unnamed 7-1 fighter could have been a significant step in the right direction for ‘The Problem Child.’ It’ll be intriguing to see who’s picked as the replacement.

Jake Paul and his manager want to make the Caribe Royale Resort “the new home of boxing”

Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian have confirmed the YouTuber-turner-boxer will fight on December 15 inside the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. During the previously mentioned post-fight press conference, Bidarian had this to say about wanting to make the venue a staple for professional boxing:

“We’re making Orlando the new home of boxing, right? Here at the Caribe Royale Resort. This is our third event. We’re going to be coming back here Friday, December 15th, headlining with Jake Paul, co-maining with the two unbelievable athletes you just saw, Shadasia Green and Franchon. It’s going to be an electric night, and we’re going to do more events together here in 2024.”

In February of this year, 'The Problem Child' suffered his first professional boxing loss via split decision against Tommy Fury. Luckily for Paul, he bounced back five months later with a unanimous decision win against Nate Diaz, pushing his record to 7-1.