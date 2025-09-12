Jake Paul's manager refutes Dana White's claims that Holly Holm's management "ruined her life"

Dana White believes Holly Holm's management cost her a life-changing payday. However, Jake Paul's manager, Nakisa Bidarian, who served as the UFC CFO (Chief Financial Officer) from 2012 to 2016, doesn't see it that way.During a recent episode of The Jim Rome Show, White claimed that Holm and team turned down a gargantuan pay check for a rematch against Ronda Rousey and instead opted to face Miesha Tate for considerably lower compensation. Speaking to Rome, White slammed Holm's management:&quot;[Holm's management] in my opinion ruined her life. She had the opportunity to rematch, immediately, Ronda Rousey, and for unbelievable money. They turned it down and said...'Well, fight Miesha Tate for the same money we have now.'... I told them in that meeting...'She is going to lose by choke.' And that's exactly what happened. For the same money, instead of fighting Ronda for life-changing money.&quot;For context, in 2015, 'The Preacher's Daughter' knocked out the then-unbeaten Rousey to claim the women's bantamweight title. She would then reign for 111 days before suffering a submission loss to Tate.While Bidarian agrees with parts of what White said, he took to X to counter the UFC head honchos' claims, all while hyping up his and Paul's own venture, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP):&quot;What he fails to share is there was no timetable for Ronda’s return, and the money we offered was not an unbelievable amount... Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor [a fight made by MVP] both just made more money than what was offered or what Ronda even made. He did say Miesha would choke her out, but Holly wanted to stay active and believed in herself.&quot;Check out Nakisa Bidarian and Dana White's comments below:When Dana White slammed criticism on Ronda Rousey's game plan for Holly Holm fightRonda Rousey struggled to use her judo in her loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193, with many even accusing 'Rowdy' of deliberately trying to stand and bang with the boxing Hall of Famer.Dana White, for one, was not having any of it. During the post-fight press conference for the event, he addressed criticism surrounding the Olympic judoka's game plan, saying:&quot;It's easy to sit back and criticize when you are watching the fight. That's exactly the way Holly was going to fight this fight... The question was, if Ronda was going in and try to stand with her... or is Ronda going to go for double legs, try to get her in the clinch and throw her. To sit here now and question the game plan is just as stupid as the people who thought this wasn't a good fight.&quot;