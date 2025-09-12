  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Jake Paul's manager refutes Dana White's claims that Holly Holm's management "ruined her life"

Jake Paul's manager refutes Dana White's claims that Holly Holm's management "ruined her life"

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Sep 12, 2025 13:34 GMT
Dana White (pictured) maintains a heated rivalry with Jake Paul. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Dana White (pictured) maintains a heated rivalry with Jake Paul. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Dana White believes Holly Holm's management cost her a life-changing payday. However, Jake Paul's manager, Nakisa Bidarian, who served as the UFC CFO (Chief Financial Officer) from 2012 to 2016, doesn't see it that way.

Ad

During a recent episode of The Jim Rome Show, White claimed that Holm and team turned down a gargantuan pay check for a rematch against Ronda Rousey and instead opted to face Miesha Tate for considerably lower compensation. Speaking to Rome, White slammed Holm's management:

"[Holm's management] in my opinion ruined her life. She had the opportunity to rematch, immediately, Ronda Rousey, and for unbelievable money. They turned it down and said...'Well, fight Miesha Tate for the same money we have now.'... I told them in that meeting...'She is going to lose by choke.' And that's exactly what happened. For the same money, instead of fighting Ronda for life-changing money."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

For context, in 2015, 'The Preacher's Daughter' knocked out the then-unbeaten Rousey to claim the women's bantamweight title. She would then reign for 111 days before suffering a submission loss to Tate.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

While Bidarian agrees with parts of what White said, he took to X to counter the UFC head honchos' claims, all while hyping up his and Paul's own venture, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP):

"What he fails to share is there was no timetable for Ronda’s return, and the money we offered was not an unbelievable amount... Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor [a fight made by MVP] both just made more money than what was offered or what Ronda even made. He did say Miesha would choke her out, but Holly wanted to stay active and believed in herself."
Ad

Check out Nakisa Bidarian and Dana White's comments below:

Ad

When Dana White slammed criticism on Ronda Rousey's game plan for Holly Holm fight

Ronda Rousey struggled to use her judo in her loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193, with many even accusing 'Rowdy' of deliberately trying to stand and bang with the boxing Hall of Famer.

Dana White, for one, was not having any of it. During the post-fight press conference for the event, he addressed criticism surrounding the Olympic judoka's game plan, saying:

"It's easy to sit back and criticize when you are watching the fight. That's exactly the way Holly was going to fight this fight... The question was, if Ronda was going in and try to stand with her... or is Ronda going to go for double legs, try to get her in the clinch and throw her. To sit here now and question the game plan is just as stupid as the people who thought this wasn't a good fight."
About the author
Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ujwal Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications