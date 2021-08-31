Jake Paul's mimics Conor McGregor's bio, believes he is the true face of the fight game

Jake Paul is of the belief that he has dethroned Conor McGregor as the biggest star in combat sports. The YouTube star declared himself the new "face of the fight game" in an apparent reference to the former two-division UFC champion.

Jake Paul's new Twitter bio reads: "the face of the fight game"

Conor McGregor's Instagram bio

Paul made the bold statement by changing his Twitter bio to the exact same description that McGregor's Instagram bio contains. He then proceeded to provide an explanation for his claim by sending out a tweet.

"When I put that shit in my bio I’m not just saying it to say it," Paul wrote.

This comes after Paul defeated former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley on Sunday, August 29, in front of his hometown crowd in Cleveland, Ohio. The split decision victory took the celebrity pugilist's record to a perfect 4-0.

This past weekend, Jake Paul not only proved that he can perform well against fighters with championship pedigree, but he also put his drawing power on display. 'The Problem Child' sold out 16,000 seats in the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – a testament to his undeniable ability to generate intrigue.

“Who’s doing it bro?” Paul told MMA Junkie during the post-fight press conference. “This is crazy – selling out this whole-a** arena, a whole different audience. This wasn’t a boxing audience here tonight, doing a bigger gate, more revenue than Conor McGregor in his 18th fight, selling hundreds and tens and thousands and millions of pay-per-views. I need a moment to reflect on this s***. I’ve been going on nonstop for 18 months, and we’ll see what’s next.”

The parallels between Conor McGregor and Jake Paul

Conor McGregor, of course, made the same claims when he rose to superstardom and collected accolades in the UFC. One of the biggest draws in combat sports, McGregor is largely responsible for selling UFC 299 – the PPV with the highest buyrate in UFC history.

McGregor's pro boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather also generated 4.3 million PPV buys – 2nd largest all-time – and more than $600 million in total revenue.

It's no secret that Jake Paul has been attempting to coerce Conor McGregor into a fight for the past few years. Only time will tell if the two combat sports megastars will meet inside the boxing ring.

