"They kicked her out" - Jake Paul's mother claims Tyron Woodley was lying about having to wait to get inked after the first fight 

Jake Paul's mom, Pam Stepnick, claims that Tyron Woodley did not really honor his tattoo bet with her son.

Woodley agreed to get “I love Jake Paul” tattooed on his body if the YouTuber was able to defeat him in their pay-per-view boxing match in August this year. Unfortunately for the former UFC welterweight champion, he fell short against Paul and lost the bout via split decision.

Several days later, Woodley followed through with the bet by getting the phrase tattooed on his middle finger. 'The Chosen One' posted a photo on Instagram as proof.

However, Stepnick recently claimed that Woodley wasn't cooperative with the original terms of the bet. 'The Problem Child's' mother said Woodley kicked designated tattoo artist Katherine Flores, aka Tatu Baby, out of the locker room when she went to get Woodley inked. Stepnick said:

"This is a privilege for him to get this rematch. He was supposed to get tattooed that night. And I want to make it very, very clear to the public that that tattoo artist went to his locker room and they kicked her out. So Tyron saying that he sat around, waiting for that to happen, that is BS. Big time! That tattoo artist stood right next to me and she was very upset and very mad that they wouldn't let her tattoo Tyron and she said he was rude to her. So, whatever his reason were, that's his thing but don't go out there making all this stuff up."

In the immediate aftermath of the bout, Woodley claimed that the tattoo artist never came to his locker room. Hence the delay in 'The Chosen One' getting the tattoo done.

Pam Stepnick talks about Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2:

Tyron Woodley's 'I love Jake Paul tattoo' mysteriously disappears

Ahead of the rematch, Tyron Woodley's "I love Jake Paul" piece began to fade. However, the former UFC champion maintained that the tattoo naturally faded due to its placement on his finger. He told Showtime Sports:

“It’s almost gone. I purposely did it, kind of like trolling the troll. Anybody who has a tattoo on the inside of their hand, or a tattoo artist knows. I did it on purpose. I put it on the finger that means the opposite of love, I put it on that finger, but I knew it was going to wear down.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Woodley replaced Tommy Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, on short notice and will get an opportunity to avenge his loss to Paul on Saturday. In addition to bragging rights, Woodley has the chance to get a $500,000 bonus if he's able to knockout 'The Problem Child'.

Edited by Josh Evanoff