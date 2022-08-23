Jake Paul's next opponent suggested by Ariel Helwani and Sean O'Malley, and it's not Nate Diaz

Ariel Helwani and Sean O'Malley have suggested an opponent for Jake Paul's next fight. While there is talk of a potential bout between Paul and Nate Diaz, Helwani and 'Sugar' suggested that 'The Problem Child' should fight Anderson Silva. Helwani said on the TimboSugarShow:

"Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, that's the fight."

O'Malley agreed with the Canadian journalist while also adding that he wants Paul to maintain his unbeaten record. 'Sugar' also claimed that he tunes in for Paul's fights, although he usually doesn't watch boxing:

"I would love to see that. I wanna see Jake keep winning because I really enjoy... I don't personally watch boxing, I watch Jake's fights though. I would love to see Jake keep winning."

Helwani also suggested that Paul could go on to fight Nate Diaz next year even if he loses against Silva. The pioneer of MMA journalism believes 'The Problem Child' could even go on to fight Conor McGregor at some point in the future.

Anderson Silva's coach has warned Jake Paul about an official bout against 'The Spider'

Anderson Silva has turned his focus to pugilism after hanging up his MMA gloves for good. Since his retirement from MMA, 'The Spider' has picked up a decision win against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and a knockout win over fellow UFC veteran Tito Ortiz.

Most recently, Silva schooled Bruno Machado in an exhibition boxing match in Abu Dhabi earlier this year. The card also featured the legendary Floyd Mayweather dishing out a similar treatment to his opponent Don Moore. However, Jake Paul remained unimpressed and claimed he could beat both legends on the same night.

Silva's long-time boxing coach Luiz Carlos Dorea did not take Paul's comments seriously. Dorea also suggested that 'The Problem Child' should consider an exhibition bout against Silva since he might have to "pay dearly" in an official fight. Dorea said in an interview with MMA Fighting:

“He has to think of an exhibition. If he’s considering an [official] fight, I think he will pay dearly. In promoting, it’s all valid. He’s doing his part, using his tongue, but you can’t use your tongue inside the ring. You have to use your fists, and it’s a whole other story. Anderson is far better.”

