Jake Paul's upcoming opponent has signed a contract for their April 17 boxing match

YouTube superstar and professional boxer Jake Paul has revealed that his upcoming opponent has signed a contract for their boxing match, scheduled to occur on April 17th, 2021.

Jake Paul took to his official Twitter account and made this revelation, whilst also expressing his excitement about the news. The Problem Child, Jake Paul, made his professional boxing debut against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib whom he defeated via first-round TKO in January 2020.

Following this, Jake Paul faced former NBA star Nate Robinson in the co-main event matchup of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition boxing event in November 2020. Paul impressively defeated Robinson via second-round KO.

Addressing his upcoming fight set to transpire on April 17th, Jake Paul sent out a tweet that read as follows:

As indicated by Paul’s tweet, his opponent has signed the contract. However, the identity of the said opponent has not yet been revealed. Paul suggested that the announcement regarding his opponent will be made soon.

As we had previously reported, Jake Paul recently set the combat sports community abuzz by announcing the date of his next fight. Paul initially put forth a video via Triller Live, stating that he’ll be fighting on April 10th. Nevertheless, he later sent out a tweet, correcting himself and noting that the date of his next fight is, in fact, April 17th.

Jake Paul’s recent rise to prominence in the combat sports world has earned him several high-profile foes

Jake Paul

The age-old adage in combat sports is that one doesn’t ‘play’ combat sports. This saying particularly rings true for people dipping their toes into the fight game without adequate training.

Former NBA star Nate Robinson was criticized by certain sections of the combat sports world for accepting the fight against Jake Paul. Robinson’s critics claimed that he ought to have trained for more than a year, at the very least, before taking on Paul who’s been honing his boxing skills for the past few years.

That said, Jake Paul has been the recipient of a considerable amount of criticism, primarily because he’s been challenging top-tier professional MMA fighters such as Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz, and many more, to a professional boxing match. Paul’s critics believe that the aforementioned foes he’s earned courtesy of his trash talk would likely dominate and defeat him in a fight.

The consensus is that Jake Paul needs to garner more combat sports experience before he could be competitive in a fight against a high-level professional fighter – be it an experienced MMA fighter or a top-tier professional boxer.