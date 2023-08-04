Jake Paul sees Dana White being a hindrance in potential Conor McGregor bout; questions if the Irishman still has star power

Jake Paul has been open about his interest in facing Conor McGregor in a boxing match. While 'The Notorious' has not reciprocated the interest, the former YouTube star believes that the lack of interest could be due to UFC President Dana White.

Speaking with MMA Junkie ahead of his upcoming boxing match against Nate Diaz, the social media personality questioned the starpower of the former double champion, stating:

"When I knock out Nate Diaz and do what Conor couldn't, I think it only makes sense for him to want that money fight, but I just don't know how serious he's taking fighting at all and I don't know how serious the fighting world is taking him. Who knows if he still has that same appeal?"

Paul reiterated his interest in fighting McGregor, while noting that he believes the UFC promotional frontman may be blocking the fight:

"I've always said I'll fight him. I'm down. It's a big massive event. He obviously has to ask his boss Dana if he can do that. I'm my own boss. I make my own decisions. I can fight whoever, wherever, whenever, so he's really tied up and even if he wants to do it, Dana might not let him do it."

Check out Jake Paul's comments on Conor McGregor and Dana White below (starting at the 7:10 mark):

McGregor has not competed in combat sports in over two years after breaking his leg at UFC 264. 'The Notorious' lost the only boxing match of his career when he faced Floyd Mayweather nearly six years ago.

Jake Paul claims Conor McGregor doesn't 'want the smoke'

While Jake Paul has been open about his interest in facing Conor McGregor, he doesn't believe the fight will come to fruition. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour ahead of his boxing match against Nate Diaz, the social media personality was asked if this will be his last bout against a mixed martial artist, responding:

"I don't know who else is left. McChicken? Conor McChicken. He don't want the smoke. He's an alcoholic. He's a drug addict. He's out there causing all these problems about to go to jail. He's not even worried about fighting right now. Right now, he's worried about being a free man."

Check out Jake Paul's comments on Conor McGregor below:

While McGregor has not competed in two years, he has expressed his interest in a return. 'The Notorious' appeared set to face Michael Chandler after coaching opposite sides of season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, however, he reportedly failed to enter the USADA testing pool in time for the bout to take place in 2023. Furthermore, he has called out Justin Gaethje for a 'BMF' title fight.