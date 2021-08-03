Jake Paul shows off his poster for fight against Tyron Woodley beaming at Times Square

YouTube sensation turned boxer Jake Paul showed off a poster of his upcoming fight with Tyron Woodley displayed in Times Square in New York City. 'The Problem Child' will face his biggest challenge to date in Tyron Woodley on August 29 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Jake Paul's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

Paul took to Twitter to show off the reach and notability of his upcoming event, where the famous billboards in Times Square showcased the August 29 event's official poster.

"we in Times Square w it" - An exhilarated Jake Paul Tweeted via his official Twitter Handle

we in Times Square w it pic.twitter.com/1qMdnJWPd4 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 2, 2021

The main event bout, which will be a 190-pound catchweight fight, will take place under boxing rules. This will mark Tyron Woodley's debut inside the squared circle.

Everyone expects the former UFC welterweight champion to translate the power he possessed inside the octagon into the boxing ring when he makes his debut on August 29. Jake Paul, on the other hand, is confident in his boxing abilities and sees himself winning the fight against Woodley comfortably. 'The Problem Child' also expects the event to surpass any other event in terms of numbers.

Tommy Fury will fight on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

British boxer Tommy Fury is the latest addition to the undercard of the Paul vs. Woodley pay-per-view event.

Heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury's younger brother Tommy Fury will face MMA fighter Anthony Taylor on August 29. Fury has been calling Jake Paul for a fight for a while now but will have to wait his turn. For now, he will have to settle for a fight on Paul's undercard against Bellator veteran and Jake Paul's sparring partner Anthony Taylor.

Fury has an undefeated record of 6-0 in his career. He last fought in June this year, where he secured a victory over Jordan Grant. Meanwhile, Anthony Taylor is also coming off a win, having won his last five MMA bouts. Taylor's last outing came in January 2020 when he secured a win over Nate Diaz's training partner Chris Avila at Bellator 238.

Edited by Avinash Tewari