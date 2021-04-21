Jake Paul surprised Ben Askren is talking trash about him despite their bout earning the UFC star the 'biggest payday of his life'

Jake Paul defeated former UFC fighter Ben Askren in a boxing bout under the Triller Fight Club banner. The highly anticipated bout did not last long as Jake Paul knocked out Askren before the two-minute mark in the very first round.

Jake Paul is now surprised that the banter from Ben Askren has failed to subside even after the knockout loss. According to Paul, Askren secured his biggest pay-day from the fight. Askren also doubled his Instagram following within three months due to the clout surrounding the YouTuber.

Slamming Ben Askren for his trash talk, Jake Paul wrote on Twitter:

"I doubled Ben Askrens Instagram following within 3 months. Made him the biggest pay day of his life. KO’d him in 1 minute. And this douchebag still talking shit. Isn’t life funny?"

Ben Askren came out strong, even connecting a few shots early in the fight, but he did not get time to use his clinch work. Jake Paul ended things quickly last Saturday as he landed a straight right hand flush in an early exchange that sent Askren crashing to the canvas at 1:18 in the opening round.

In a controversial decision, referee Brian Stutts deemed Askren too discombulated to continue even though he was able to get back to his feet within the count of ten.

Ben Askren is disappointed with loss to Jake Paul

Several MMA pundits had expected Ben Askren to defeat Jake Paul owing to Funky's credentials in the combat world. However, the former Bellator and ONE welterweight title holder was in dismay as things did not turn out in his favor, come fight night.

Expressing his disappointment in an episode of Louder with Crowder podcast (starting at the 1:10:20 mark), Askren said:

“I’m disappointed. … I saw people don’t think I took it seriously, and here’s the thing: When I took the fight, I said No. 1 for the money, No. 2 I think this could be a good time. I used to box with my friends in high school just for fun. And I trained hard for 11 weeks. I didn’t miss a practice, and it just didn’t go my way.”