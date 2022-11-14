Jake Paul takes page out of Conor McGregor's book to jibe at Floyd Mayweather

Jake Paul recently borrowed a page from Conor McGregor's book while taking a dig at Floyd Mayweather in the aftermath of 'Money's' stoppage win over Deji last night. Mayweather toyed with his opponent throughout the fight, clearly exposing the difference in their skillsets, before stopping him in the sixth round.

Taking a jibe at Mayweather's career on the exhibition circuit, Paul claimed that the former world champion is ruining the sport to pay his taxes. 'The Problem Child' wrote:

"Floyd Mayweather is ruining the sport of boxing to pay his unpaid taxes."

'The Problem Child' was in attendance for Mayweather's clash against Deji, where he faced off with controversial kickboxer Andrew Tate.

'The Problem Child' was in attendance for Mayweather's clash against Deji, where he faced off with controversial kickboxer Andrew Tate.

Paul was referring to Mayweather's tax payment controversy ahead of his crossover fight with Conor McGregor in 2017. 'Money' had filed a petition with the IRS to defer his tax payments until his fight against the Irishman. Mayweather reportedly owed the IRS arrears in taxes between the years 2010 and 2015.

"Although the taxpayer has substantial assets, those assets are restricted and primarily illiquid. The taxpayer has a significant liquidity event scheduled in about 60 days from which he intends to pay the balance of the 2015 tax liability due and outstanding." h/t ESPN

Conor McGregor's jibe at Floyd Mayweather's tax issues

Conor McGregor was clearly the favored opponent when he made an appearance with Floyd Mayweather in Toronto for a press conference ahead of their fight in 2017. The Irishman encouraged the crowd as they chanted:

"Pay your taxes! Pay your taxes!"

Toronto crowd chants "Pay your taxes" at Floyd Mayweather

Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 @BTSportBoxing The roast of Floyd Mayweather

Showtime tirade



Conor McGregor was at his trash talking best in Toronto... The roast of Floyd MayweatherShowtime tiradeConor McGregor was at his trash talking best in Toronto... ✅ The roast of Floyd Mayweather✅ Showtime tiradeConor McGregor was at his trash talking best in Toronto... 😂 https://t.co/yHImYbnmyq

During his expletive-filled rant about Mayweather, 'The Notorious' also compared his own success to that of Mayweather:

"Twenty-eight years of age and I'm getting fight checks and promoter checks. When Floyd was 28, he was on Oscar De La Hoya's undercard and that's just facts."

Mayweather responded amidst boos:

"One thing we do know, the f***ing fans can't fight for you. We're not talking about being at the top one year, two years, three years, four years. Twenty-one years!"

Watch the full presser below:

Mayweather later claimed to have paid $26 million in taxes to the IRS and shared the bill for the same. However, 'Money' probably owed much more considering he earned $220 million from just fighting Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

