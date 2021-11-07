"He needs me more than I need him" - Jake Paul thinks fight with 'loser' Conor McGregor will happen in the next 48 or 36 months

Jake Paul has been vying for a fight against Conor McGregor for a long time now. At a recent press conference, 'The Problem Child' spoke about possibly fighting the Irishman in the next 48 or 36 months.

Speaking to the press, Paul said:

"Its' very real, I think the fight happens in the next 48 months or 36 months for sure. It makes financial sense... You know at this point, he needs me more than I need him"

The YouTuber-turned-boxer went on to comment further on McGregor. He said:

"He's [Conor McGregor's] a f**king loser, he's a drunk motherf**ker running around with his bull sh*t, cheating on his wife... doing all this crazy sh*t. So you know the guy is a mess, you know he hasn't won in four years or something. So like I said, he needs me more than I need him"

Watch Jake Paul address the media below:

Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul: Date and location announced

The date and location of the highly anticipated Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul fight have finally been revealed. Tommy Fury is the younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and has a massive online following owing to his appearance on a British reality TV show. Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer, has quickly become one of the biggest names and most polarizing figures in combat sports.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn 🇬🇧📺 ANNOUNCED: Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office PPV (price TBC) in the UK, Dec 18th. 🇬🇧📺 ANNOUNCED: Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office PPV (price TBC) in the UK, Dec 18th.

The rivalry began on social media after a series of posts from both sides, which quickly escalated into a challenge that they are now attempting to settle inside the ring.

According to reports by the Manchester Evening News, the Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul fight will take place on December 18 in Miami.

Jake Paul has won four fights since making his boxing debut after earning a massive following online. Paul most recently defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley via split decision in Woodley's boxing debut. Following his victory over 'The Chosen One', Jake Paul set his sights on fighting Tommy Fury to shut down criticism that he doesn't fight professional boxers.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tommy Fury has an unblemished record in seven fights, with his most recent victory coming with a unanimous decision over Anthony Taylor. He made his U.S. debut on the undercard of Paul's fight with Woodley and was seen in a backstage brawl with Paul when they crossed paths.

Don't know who to bet on at UFC 268? Watch our bold predictions to unearth a winner!

Edited by Avinash Tewari