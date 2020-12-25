Jake Paul tries to entice Dillon Danis to fight him

Even though former UFC star Ben Askren seems to have accepted Jake Paul's challenge, the YouTuber is still not done with Dillon Danis.

Jake Paul recently put out a story on Instagram, where he was showing off his flashy jewelry. While comparing each of his ‘bling’ elements to Dillon Danis’ fight earnings, he pointed to an expensive watch and stated that the price of the watch is what Dillon Danis will earn if he agrees to a fight.

Jake Paul then stated that the worth of the jewelry in his box is more than the whole net worth of Dillon Danis.

This jibe comes in a string of insults that the two have had recently.

Ever since Jake Paul knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson in the second round on November 28th, he has stated that he wants to take out Conor McGregor's entire team. For those unaware, Danis is a long-time training partner of Conor.

Jake Paul recently also launched a water balloon attack on the Bellator MMA star, who has two wins under his belt with the promotion.

Jake Paul has been calling out various MMA stars for boxing matches. Recently, Ben Askren tweeted that he has accepted his call out for a March 28th encounter.

Interestingly neither Danis nor Askren are known for their striking in MMA. While Danis is a BJJ expert, Askren is a world-class wrestler.

Jake Paul’s boxing journey

Advertisement

Practice makes perfect pic.twitter.com/MNM8KvyR4m — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 17, 2020

On January 30th, 2020, Jake Paul followed in the footsteps of his brother Logan and turned to professional boxing. Unlike Logan, though, Jake won his first boxing bout, knocking out fellow content creator AnEsonGib in the first round.

He then stepped inside the boxing ring for a second time to face Nate Robinson in the co-main event of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. PPV. Paul won the fight via KO in the second round.

The expert panel on commentary stated that Jake Paul’s boxing technique had vastly improved since his last outing. He has since been calling out various MMA stars for ‘big money’ boxing matches.