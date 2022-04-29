Jake Paul trolled by Paulo Costa, labeled 'hero', 'mentor', and 'idol' by the UFC middleweight

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa recently poked fun at YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Responding to a news post reporting 'The Problem Child's' beef with Michael Bisping and Jorge Masvidal, 'The Eraser' jokingly hailed Paul as his mentor and idol.

Paul is on the hunt for an opponent as he prepares to make his way back to the squared circle later this year in August. In doing so, the 25-year-old has called out the likes of Michael Bisping, Jorge Masvidal, and more.

Infamous for his troll-like presence on social media, Paulo Costa recently trained his aim at the former Disney star. Costa took to Twitter to offer his take on Paul's comments about taking on his UFC colleagues.

Check out Paulo Costa's post on Twitter right here:

"Jake Paul Is my hero, mentor and idol."

Paulo Costa is currently coming off a series of losses inside the octagon. The Brazilian initially suffered the first loss of his professional career at the hands of middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 253 back in September 2020.

He subsequently faced Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 41. The fight was initially scheduled to be fought at 185lbs.

However, after Costa missed weight for the scrap, the bout was fought at light heavyweight. Interestingly, Vettori managed to outperform 'The Eraser' over the course of five rounds and walked away with a unanimous decision win.

Jake Paul places a $1M wager for the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor clash

Jake Paul recently donned his promoter's hat while working on selling his Most Valuable Promotions' athlete Amanda Serrano's upcoming fight against Katie Taylor. To make the fight even more interesting, Paul recently agreed to a bet with fellow Matchroom Sports promoter Eddie Hearn.

Paul proposed a bet for the mega-fight, to which Hearn jokingly responded by saying that he was not going to get a tattoo, harking back to the Cleveland native's bet with Tyron Woodley during their first fight.

The duo discussed the terms of their wager during a pre-fight press conference that took place. Jake Paul initially bet the jewelry he was wearing worth $500K on Amanda Serrano to emerge triumphal against Katie Taylor.

Hearn, who admitted that they should get bookies involved in their agreement, subsequently agreed to a $1M bet after Paul raised the stakes and the duo shook on it to make things official.

Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor are slated to lock horns in the headliner of the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City. The fight is set to take place on April 30.

