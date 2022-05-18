Jake Paul trolls Conor McGregor in response to the Irishman's latest post

Jake Paul appears to be trying to reignite his rivalry with former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor.

The Irishman recently issued an open challenge and urged his rivals to make a pitch for him. On Twitter, the former lightweight and featherweight UFC titleholder wrote:

"If you want a knock off me step up and say your piece. I’m still picking who."

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA If you want a knock off me step up and say your piece. I’m still picking who. If you want a knock off me step up and say your piece. I’m still picking who.

Paul, who has long tried to coax McGregor into fighting him, replied by simply trolling the MMA megastar. 'The Problem Child' posted a very unflattering photo of McGregor, providing no context to his tweet.

Check out the post below:

McGregor remains one of the most popular fighters and is inarguably the biggest draw in the UFC. For that reason, there's no shortage of challengers for the Dublin native.

His name was mentioned by Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler, who were both victorious in their respective UFC 274 bouts. This is despite the fact that McGregor has slipped further down the lightweight rankings after suffering back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier last year.

Jake Paul accuses Conor McGregor of ducking him

Jake Paul wasn’t the center of attention after he took part in spearheading the epic battle between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano earlier this month. Despite having his hands full on the historic women's boxing bout, the 25-year-old proved that he will always make time to get into it with Conor McGregor.

The social media spat began when the UFC superstar took a dig at 'The Problem Child'. Alluding to Paul's outfit during the event's broadcast, McGregor wrote, "Who the f*** is this jackass in the pink Jimmy Saville glasses?"

Jake Paul at the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano event [Photo credit: @MMAFighting on Twitter]

Paul caught wind of McGregor's jab and responded by tweeting:

"I'm the one who has done more for fighters than you ever have; the one who has won five fights in the past two years while you have lost five. The one who isn’t owned by Dana White, the one who made the fight you just watched happen, the one who got your hero Katie Taylor paid, that’s who."

It's no secret that Paul is after McGregor as a potential boxing match between the two would be guaranteed box office success. However, the Irishman has remained luke warm to the idea of re-entering the boxing ring to fight Paul.

