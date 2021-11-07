Jake Paul unloads another rant at "control freak" Dana White after the UFC president asked him to fight a real boxer

Jake Paul and Dana White's feud shows no signs of fizzling out. In the latest exchange, 'The Problem Child' responded to the UFC president's suggestion that he should fight a real boxer.

As it happens, Jake Paul was asked about those comments during a press conference for his upcoming fight with the undefeated 7-0 professional puglisit, Tommy Fury.

Speaking at the presser, Jake Paul had the following response to White's challenge:

"Dana, again, thank you. Wherever you are. Thank you for promoting my fights. You literally tee up every single fight for me perfectly. You place bets against me, I prove you wrong. You try to bring in coaches for my opponents so that they can beat me. You're letting Tommy Fury train at UFC Performance Institute. Give it up guy. Like, give it up."

Jake Paul went on to claim that Dana White does not want people to succeed unless they are affiliated with him in some way. The YouTube sensation cited that as the reason why the UFC president has such a vendetta against him.

"I'm doing it and he's mad that I'm doing it because he's a control freak. And when he doesn't have his fingers dipped into someone's business, he doesn't want to see them succeed and he tries to bring them down. But he's not smart enough to realize that every single time he talks about me, it just makes my s*** grow up."

You can check out the press conference below:

When is Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury set to take place?

After what seemed like never-ending negotiations between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, the Englishman's team eventually came to terms with the American's. They agreed to meet inside the squared circle on December 18.

The two men will face off in a Showtime pay-per-view main event. Both Paul and Fury's most recent fights were also on a Showtime card. Paul defeated Tyron Woodley in the headliner, while Fury overcame Anthony Taylor earlier in the night.

The fight will likely be both men's toughest test to date, with their level of opposition being somewhat underwhelming so far in their respective careers.

