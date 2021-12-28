Net worth comparison of Jake Paul and Conor McGregor: Who is richer?

Jake Paul and Conor McGregor have amassed massive fortunes in their careers so far. However, when it comes to their net worth, 'The Notorious' megastar seems to be ahead.

'The Problem Child' has amassed a net worth of more than $50 million over the course of his career. Meanwhile, the former two-division UFC champion boasts a net worth of over $200 million.

Despite the fact that the YouTube sensation has accumulated enormous wealth, he is still heavily overshadowed by the Irishman.

Jake Paul's net worth is currently estimated to be in the $30 million range. He is one of the highest paid YouTubers in the world. Furthermore, his boxing career has netted him more than $20 million. That puts him in the top-100 highest-paid athletes between June 2020 and May 2021.

Apart from making big money fights, Conor McGregor owns a number of successful business ventures.

In April 2021, the Irishman sold the majority stake in his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey brand to Proximo Spirits for a whopping $600 million. McGregor was also ranked first on Forbes' list of Highest Paid Athletes in 2021.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Conor McGregor is the world's highest-paid athlete, according to Forbes 💰 Conor McGregor is the world's highest-paid athlete, according to Forbes 💰 https://t.co/kKqZNZ7cQ4

Brendan Schaub believes Jake Paul will face Conor McGregor in the future

In a recent episode of TFATK, podcast host and former professional mixed martial artist Brendan Schaub suggested that Jake Paul will take on Conor McGregor in the near future.

"I think Dana [White] is such a smart dude. It's gonna happen. I guarantee you Jake fights Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor. Now Dana can play hot bongo, 'Nope, we don't want to be a part of it.' Conor and Nate only have one or two fights left on the contract, so you can have them fight and do their thing and when they get out, that fight's happening, dude."

Watch the full episode of TFATK below:

For months, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has been urging Conor McGregor to fight him in the ring.

He called out McGregor after he knocked out Nate Robinson in November 2020. When that clash didn't come to fruition, he went on to fight and defeat Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

McGregor does not seem to be too fond of the Paul brothers and hasn't completely ruled out the possibility of a fight with Jake. Speaking about the Paul brothers in an interview with news.com.au, McGregor said:

"I couldn’t care about the two Dingbats. I don't think so. Never say never, if they're going to keep competing and whatnot, who knows? They're dingbats, the two of them."

Catch Conor McGregor slamming the Paul brothers below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard