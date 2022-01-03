Jake Paul vs. Dana White net worth comparison

Jake Paul and Dana White have amassed enormous fortunes over the course of their careers. However, when it comes to their net worth, the UFC president appears to have the upper hand.

Over the course of his career, 'The Problem Child' has amassed a net worth of more than $50 million. Dana White, on the other hand, has a net worth of $500 million.

Jake Paul is one of the highest paid YouTubers in the world. Along with that, he also owns a digital influencer-marketing platform and a creative agency called Team 10 which was launched in 2017. On top of all that, his boxing career has earned him over $20 million. Between June 2020 and May 2021, he was among the top 100 highest-paid athletes.

Dana White is estimated to earn a salary of $20 million per annum. When the UFC was sold in 2016, White, who owned 9% of the promotion at the time, made a profit of over $300 million. He is one of the wealthiest people in the sport today.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano Dana White bought and sold the UFC, making over $350M in the process.



The craziest part? He did it without investing any money.



This is his wild story.



Time for a thread 👇👇👇 Dana White bought and sold the UFC, making over $350M in the process.The craziest part? He did it without investing any money.This is his wild story.Time for a thread 👇👇👇

Jorge Masvidal happy to be acknowledged as a "pay-per-view superstar" by Dana White

In a recent war of words, Jake Paul took to his official Twitter handle to propose a challenge to Dana White. Paul claimed that he would retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the octagon if the UFC president agrees to his conditions.

In response, Dana White stated that the YouTube sensation can't sell pay-per-views as he is not a huge draw the way UFC fighters like 'Gamebred' and Conor McGregor are.

Dana White posted a video on Twitter saying:

"You can’t sell pay-per-views. You don’t know. Yeah. You’re calling out Jorge Masvidal ‘cause he’s a pay-per-view superstar. Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, Mike Tyson; these are all superstars. You’re not. You can’t sell pay-per-views. So, you do whatever the hell you want to do. I’m ready to roll, buddy. I don’t use cocaine. Do you use steroids? Let’s do this, Jake.”

In response, Jorge Masvidal posted a tweet implying the UFC president should have acknowledged him as a pay-per-view star sooner:

“Thank you to my employer for recognizing my hard work. Only took you 4 years. #supernecessary”

