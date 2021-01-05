Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: What are the chances of this fight happening?

Ever since Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather became official, the world of combat sports has been wondering whether Jake Paul will take on any boxing icon as well. One name linked with Jake Paul is the legendary Mike Tyson.

However, the younger brother of Logan Paul has no interest in fighting boxing legends. He does not see himself do that. So, there is little to no chance that Jake Paul is fighting Mike Tyson anytime soon. On the other hand, he is confident that his fight with Conor McGregor will "100 per cent" happen.

To make sure that it does, Jake Paul has been calling Conor McGregor out and taking digs at his fiance, Dee Devlin. He even went ahead and tweeted that no one cares about his fight with Dustin Poirier, which takes place later this month at UFC Fight Island.

No one cares. He already beat this bum. https://t.co/yoDv4btZ27 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 23, 2020

'Jake Paul Vs Conor McGregor will happen'

Jake Paul recently boxed Nate Robinson and won in the undercard of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Ahead of the bout, Paul was asked in an interview with BT Sport if he thought he could beat Mike Tyson or Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match. Jake Paul answered a straightforward 'No' to that.

However, he does believe he could take on any of the MMA fighters, including Conor McGregor. Jake Paul explained that he was focused on boxing for three years now, while MMA fighters divide their attention into different forms of martial arts.

"These MMA guys, they go to practice everyday and they have to spend their day focusing on one thing. Elbows, knees, grappling, ju-jitsu, takedowns, takedown defenses, striking, leg kicks; so there is a lot that they have to work on. I’ve been going to the gym for the past three years and all I’ve been focused on is boxing. So come over to my arena and you’re going to get your a** beat."

Even though he has no interest in fighting boxing legends, Jake Paul was extremely confident that his match with Conor McGregor will happen.

"Jake Paul Vs Conor McGregor will happen. It will happen, 100 percent. People think that’s crazy ‘Jake’s going to get his a** beat’ – cool. We’ll see! We’ll see."