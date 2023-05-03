Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz first press conference: What time is the event and who is the host?

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul is slated to return to the ring this summer. After a disappointing loss to Tommy Fury in February, Paul is looking to redeem himself and get back on the path to glory.

On August 5th, Paul will face off against former UFC sensation Nate Diaz in an eight-round, 185-pound bout. The highly anticipated fight is set to take place at the impressive American Airlines Arena located in Dallas.

Over the past year and a half, Paul and Diaz have engaged in a heated exchange of verbal jabs, each challenging the other to a face-to-face showdown. The long-awaited battle between the two is now finally set to take place.

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, May 9th, as it observes the first press conference of the much-awaited showdown between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz. The presser is set to kick off at 2 PM Eastern Time, or 11 AM Pacific Time. Fans all over the globe are eagerly waiting for this occasion as it will be the first time the two fighters will come face to face.

'The Problem Child'-owned promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions, recently announced that the renowned combat sports journalist, Ariel Helwani, will be the host of the highly anticipated event.

The event will be streamed live on Jake Paul and Nate Diaz's respective YouTube sites, allowing fans from all around the world to watch the action unfold in real-time. Furthermore, the official broadcasting rights for the fight and press conference have been secured by the streaming platform DAZN.

Nate Diaz appears to accuse Jake Paul of consuming steroids

The build-up to the impending boxing match between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul has been nothing short of dramatic. Both opponents have engaged in a war of words, with Paul making insensitive comments about Diaz's funeral.

However, things took a serious turn when Diaz accused Paul of using steroids to gain an unfair advantage in the upcoming match. Diaz took to Twitter to air his concerns, stating that he is aware of the Cleveland native's alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs):

"12 rounds. Ur on steroids so let’s put that sh*t to work."

Check out the social media post below:

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209

Ur on steroids so let’s put that shit to work 🏼 12 roundsUr on steroids so let’s put that shit to work 12 rounds Ur on steroids so let’s put that shit to work 👊🏼

The accusations have sparked a heated debate in the combat sports community, with many calling for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Poll : 0 votes