When do tickets for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight go on sale?

Tickets for the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight are set to go on sale on November 10.

Jake Paul has taken to his official Instagram account and asserted that the highly anticipated grudge matchup between himself and Tommy Fury has finally come to fruition. Paul also confirmed that tickets for the fight could be availed from November 10 onwards. The statement attached by ‘The Problem Child’ to his Instagram post read as follows:

“It’s finally official. Timothy had no choice but to sign the contract so he could finally pay his bar tabs, afford a shirt for the club, and stop living off Molly! December 18th in Tampa Bay Im changing this w**kers name to Tommy Fumbles and celebrating with Tom Brady. Pucker up Timmy... it’s time to kiss your last name and your family’s boxing legacy goodbye. Ez money lineup here aye? #PaulFury One Will Fall. Tickets on sale November 10th! @mostvaluablepromotions @showtimeboxing @amaliearena”

The feud between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury has been brewing for a long time, with both fighters having taken multiple jibes at each other.

Jake Paul holds a professional boxing record of 4 wins and 0 losses, whereas Tommy ‘TNT’ Fury boasts a 7-0 record. Tommy is the half-brother of boxing heavyweight great Tyson Fury. ‘TNT’ has been touted by many as a future superstar in the sport of professional boxing, which, in turn, makes his fight against Paul a pivotal contest.

Many believe that a loss to the YouTube star would be a serious setback for Fury’s boxing career, thereby adding another layer of intrigue to an already intense grudge match between the two rivals.

Tommy Fury, on his part, has posted the following on his Instagram account:

Tommy Fury has purportedly accepted Jake Paul’s name change bet

As reported by ESPN, Jake Paul has claimed that the UK boxer has agreed to Paul’s bet whereby he’d have to temporarily change his name from Tommy Fury to Tommy Fumbles if he loses to ‘The Problem Child’. Jake Paul stated:

"I offered Fury to change his name to Tommy Fumbles or put up $500,000 of his purse if he loses. He chose to agree to change his name. Guess he puts more value on money then he does his own family name. Maybe he knows his family is disowning him once he loses, so money and [Tommy's girlfriend and UK TV personality] Molly [Mae-Hague] is all he's going to have left."

The professional boxing match between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will be contested at 192 pounds for eight, three-minute rounds. The fight will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18.

