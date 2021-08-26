Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley odds: How to bet?

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight is almost upon us. With the fight inching closer, oddsmakers and fans are thirsting to get in on the action as fight night inches closer. This article looks at where audiences can place their bets, along with the odds of each fighter emerging triumphant and more.

Barstool Sportsbook is the official betting partner for the event, and fans can flock to the website to place their wagers.

Other platforms that fans from the United States can use to place their bets ahead of the fight are SportsBetting.ag, BetOnline.ag, BETMGM.com, Sportsbook.Fanduel.com, etc.

Fans from the UK can flock to websites like 888sports.com, Unibet.co.uk, Betway.com, and more to place their wagers on the fight.

Slated to go down at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on August 29, the Showtime Sports PPV promises to be a firecracker of an event. Going into the fight with a tremendous amount of momentum, Jake Paul is surprisingly the favorite. The odds of Jake Paul overcoming Tyron Woodley stand at -200. Woodley, on the other hand, stands as a +170 underdog.

This suggests that it would take a $200 bet on Jake Paul to earn $100; however, a $100 bet on Woodley could earn a fan $170 should 'The Chosen One' pull off an upset.

In addition to offering odds on the final result of the fight, several prop bets have emerged, offering fans the opportunity to bet on the smallest of details. Starting with the primary color of Jake Paul's trunks and the attire of both fighters to the first fighter to bleed and the progression of the fight, fans can place bets on a number of situations.

What to expect from Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley?

Going into the fight as the favorite, Jake Paul will be riding high. Regardless of his relative inexperience in fighting formidable opponents, 'The Problem Child' will look to improve his record to 4-0.

However, Tyron Woodley is not one to take this lying down. A former UFC welterweight champion and a veteran of several hard-fought battles against comparatively stouter challenges, 'The Chosen One' will be going into this fight with a massive chip on his shoulder.

A day in camp with @TWooodley 🎥



Business gets handled in the ring Sunday on SHO PPV: https://t.co/R41QMso6Iu pic.twitter.com/lC8EXc29x4 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) August 26, 2021

Although he hails from a wrestling background, Woodley has proved his striking prowess in the UFC time and time again. His debut in boxing should not be any different.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, has several factors working in his favor. Both fighters find themselves on the edges of their careers, with Jake Paul only getting started. The chances of this fight lasting longer than any of Paul's previous fights are extremely high. Therefore, to overcome the challenge presented by Woodley, Paul will have to dig deep and ensure he keeps applying pressure on his opponent consistently.

Edited by Avinash Tewari