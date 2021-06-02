Watch: Dana White didn't seem surprised that Jake Paul is the betting favorite against Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul has opened as a favorite on betting sites for his upcoming bout against Tyron Woodley and it doesn't seem to surprise UFC president Dana White.

When asked for an opinion on the surprising odds in a recent episode of the 'Real Quick with Mike Swick' podcast, Dana White answered nonchalantly-

"Yeah, because it has to do with (Tyron) Woodley's age. And you know, he hasn't won a fight in three years."

After going going back-and-forth for over a month, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley have finally agreed to a boxing bout. It will be broadcast live on Showtime Sports.

Mike Coppinger of The Athletic was the first to break the news of the fight, which has been set at 190-pounds and is expected to take place on August 28.

Both Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley later confirmed the report while speaking to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

Jake Paul is becoming a sizeable favorite

After news of the fight broke out, Jake Paul opened as a slight favorite with -130 odds on online betting site SportsBetting.ag.

This implies a 57% chance of victory in the upcoming bout, which will be announced at a press conference later this week.

However, within a few hours of being posted, the public bet the line -155, implying a 61% chance of victory for Jake Paul.

Meanwhile, the line opened at -110 for Tyron Woodley but has since moved to +125, implying a 44 percent chance of victory for the former UFC welterweight champion.

On another online site, BetOnline.ag, Jake Paul is currently a -160 favorite, while Tyron Woodley is an underdog at +130. OddsChecker spokesperson Kyle Newman spoke about the odds-

"Tyron Woodley is not the fighter he once was. He’s lost four straight fights, including a TKO loss. I guess the best news about Woodley is that he hasn’t been knocked out since 2012. Still, Woodley isn’t a striker, just two of his 19 victories came from standup punches. As painful as it is to say, Paul may be the better bet."

But a particular betting site, MyBookie.ag stands as an exception, with Woodley as a -150 favorite and Jake Paul as the +120 underdog in their books.

