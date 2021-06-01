When will the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley boxing match date be announced?

YouTube star-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul will fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley next, according to reports from The Athletic and MMA Fighting.

The date, venue, and rules for the boxing match have yet to be announced, but Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley have reportedly agreed to a deal. Mike Coppinger first reported the news and was followed by a tweet from 'The Problem Child' minutes later, which spoke of an incoming fight announcement.

Sources: Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley have agreed to a deal for a boxing match. Jake recently signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime. Friday face-off in Miami planned to promote the event. Paul coming off first-round KO of Ben Askren — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 31, 2021

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 31, 2021

It's safe to assume that Paul's next tweet will indicate the date and other details of the bout, in addition to confirming whether his opponent will be Tyron Woodley or someone else.

The last time Jake Paul saw action was in April against former UFC welterweight Ben Askren, who had Woodley in his corner. The controversial YouTube star sent shockwaves across the combat sports world when he knocked Askren out in round one to notch his third straight victory.

Paul is currently undefeated after three pro-boxing fights. His other two victories came against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and retired NBA guard Nate Robinson.

Meanwhile, Woodley will make his pro-boxing debut after spending twelve years fighting in the cage. The 39-year-old is on a four-fight skid since dropping the UFC welterweight title to Kamaru Usman in 2019.

Jake Paul's feud with Tyron Woodley

Animosity has been brewing between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley since the two got into a heated argument backstage at the Paul vs. Askren Triller event. After the fight, Woodley decided to confront Paul, sticking up for his longtime friend and former teammate.

The boxing showdown between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley was foreshadowed during a brief exchange on Twitter in April. Paul shared a video of Askren announcing his retirement with the caption:

"WHO SHOULD I RETIRE NEXT?"

The tweet elicited a response from Woodley, who fired back at the YouTube star. The MMA veteran dared Paul to fight him and implied that the 24-year-old wouldn't stand a chance against 'The Chosen One'.

Enjoy saying you are a fighter for another day. Try that shit against me i'm catching a body @jakepaul And you mob with hoes. I wouldn't walk into a pillow fight with them. https://t.co/CKVwEH5Yj2 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 18, 2021

In the aftermath of his embarrassing knockout loss, Ben Askren told media members that he'd love to see Woodley avenge his defeat to the YouTuber:

"I would love Tyron to whoop him up. He wants to fight Oscar de la Hoya, but I would love for Tyron to fight Jake Paul. He's a significantly better boxer than I am so that would be my guy".

Soon, Askren will get his wish as a matchup between Paul and Woodley is reportedly a done deal.

