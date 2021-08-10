How can you buy tickets for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight and how much do they cost?

YouTube personality-turned-boxer Jake Paul will take on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron 'The Chosen One' Woodley in a main event boxing match on August 29.

For fans who wish to watch the bout from the comfort of their living rooms, Showtime will be airing it live to those willing to fork out the PPV price. However, for those who wish to be in attendance, the price is surprisingly low.

The event is set to take place in Cleveland, Ohio. More specifically, it will be held at the Rocket Mortgage Field House, and tickets for the event can be found on their website. As Jake Paul's post below states, tickets start at $10, but there are also several VIP packages that range from $30 to $500.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's matchup has created a rift in the MMA and combat sports online communities. The more traditional fans are taking the lifetime martial artist, whilst many of the less invested or younger fans are backing the social media personality.

The fight is an intriguing one. Jake Paul is currently undefeated in the boxing ring, currently holding a professional record of 3-0 with all his wins ending by way of knockouts. However, the resume is somewhat deceiving, with none of Paul's opponents having a background in striking.

Jake Paul's most recent opponent, Ben Askren, is admittedly a former MMA fighter, having competed for One Championship, Bellator MMA and the UFC. But he relied almost entirely on his wrestling background and rarely engaged in any striking exchanges.

Tyron Woodley is another case altogether. Having only recently come to the end of his tenure with the UFC, he has been competing regularly and is more than capable of knocking Jake Paul out.

Over the course of his career, Woodley has seven knockout finishes, including against high-level competitors like Robbie Lawler, Josh Koscheck and Dong Hyun Kim.

Woodley did end his UFC career on a losing streak. However, all his opponents were ranked within the top 10 of the division. They all, apart from Vicente Luque, relied heavily on wrestling, which will of course not be an issue in the boxing ring.

