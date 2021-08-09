"Who wants it more?" - Jake Paul posts the official trailer for his boxing fight against Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul recently posted the official trailer for his upcoming boxing match against Tyron Woodley. The video, posted on Paul's own YouTube channel, also acknowledges Woodley as his most difficult opponent till date.

Check out the full trailer below:

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley official trailer emphasizes the fact that Woodley is an 'expert striker'. This is perhaps a deliberate attempt on the part of the YouTuber to redeem his image of fighting non-boxing opponents. Announcing the highly anticipated matchup, a voiceover says:

"Boxing's most polarizing figure has silenced all his opponents. But his next test is his toughest. A combat sports legend with expert striking. Now, the fight critics said Jake Paul should never take, is here. Who wants it more. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, Sunday, August 29th live on pay-per-view."

The beef between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul started during Paul's encounter with Ben Askren earlier this year.

Paul and his teammate J'Leon Love engaged in a backstage spat with Woodley, who was cornering Askren for the boxing bout.

While Jake Paul had initially proposed a bout between Tyron Woodley and J'Leon Love, he later developed interest in fighting the former UFC welterweight champion himself.

Tyron Woodley admits that Jake Paul is dangerous

Most people expect Tyron Woodley to dominate Jake Paul inside the ring considering his decade-long period at the top of the UFC's welterweight division. However, Woodley is not underestimating 'The Problem Child' given his professional record.

According to Tyron Woodley, anybody who's knocked out another person should be considered dangerous.

'The Chosen One' also acknowledged Jake Paul's size, power and his rise as a boxer. When asked if he considered Paul dangerous in any aspect, Tyron Woodley told Submission Radio:

"I could say no, you know, being lying to you. But how you gonna say someone's not dangerous when they have knockouts. Even if you knock somebody out, you know, in a bar he still has the ability to turn his hand over and punch you in the face. So, of course he is dangerous. He has power, he has size. He obviously loves boxing. So now he's put himself in a position to actually try to make real run at this."

