Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley weigh-in: What is the start time?

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley weigh-in will take place at 5:00 p.m. (EDT) on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

The contest will finally go down in the YouTuber-turned boxer's home in Cleveland, Ohio, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on August 29, 2021.

The fight will take place under the banner of Showtime Sports, and the pay-per-view will be available on Showtime Boxing PPV and Fite.tv. The Showtime Boxing PPV is priced at $59.99.

Jake Paul vs. Tyson Woodley: What time do the weigh-ins start?

USA:

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley official weigh-ins will begin at 5 p.m. (EDT) on Saturday, August 28 in the U.S.A.

United Kingdom:

The official weigh-ins will begin at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 28 in the United Kingdom.

India:

Weigh-ins for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley will begin at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 29 in India.

Where to watch Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley weigh-in?

Fans across the globe can watch the live weigh-ins of the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley card on Jake Paul's YouTube channel. You can follow the link for the specific video here.

Furthermore, the show will be streamed live on the YouTube channels of BT Sport Boxing and MMA Fighting.

Stipe Miocic will 'Play Dana White' at the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley weigh-in

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will be present at the weigh-ins for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley. The Cleveland native told ESPN's Marc Raimondi that he will be playing quite a special role. Here's what Marc Raimondi wrote in his Tweet regarding the news:

"Stipe Miocic tells me he’s going to be the ‘Dana White’ of the Paul vs. Woodley weigh-ins Saturday here in Cleveland, standing between the fighters and making sure ‘no one does anything frisky.'"

UFC president Dana White is often seen at weigh-ins before UFC events. He usually separates the fighters while they square off and pose for the cameras.

While fighters are not troublesome on most occasions, some pairings make Dana White's job incredibly difficult.

Israel Adesanya throws white belt back at Paulo costa during weigh in face offs 👀 1 more sleep and it’s showtime!!! #UFC253 pic.twitter.com/Ne6rhtffkb — Jackie G 👊🏻 (@JackiegMMA) September 25, 2020

