"Don't touch him ever again" - Jake Paul warns Nate Diaz about slapping OG Shawny Mack again, claims he will "f**k him up"

Jake Paul has sent UFC welterweight Nate Diaz a strong message following his recent altercation with Full Send MMA reporter OG Shawny Mack.

Diaz was recently documented aggressively slapping Mack during an interview backstage at UFC 276 as a result of the reporter's previous comments about one of his teammates, Nick Maximoff.

While in conversation with Mack, Paul issued a stark warning to Diaz, threatening to 'f**k' him up if he tried anything of the sort again. He further declared that he was taking up the role of Mack's bodyguard:

"I'll be your bodyguard. Hey Nate, the next time you do that s**t, I'm f***ing you up Nate. This is my boy, alright? Don't touch him ever again. I'm going to f**k you up. You get so mad. You get so mad. I'm his bodyguard now. For free. What's good, Nate Diaz? Stop running from me. Get out of your contract and I'm gonna f**k you up. Peace out."

'The Problem Child' subsequently called out Diaz for a fight. Paul challenged Diaz to figure out his contract conundrum with the UFC, promising to beat him decisively when they cross paths inside the ring.

Jake Paul believes the Hasim Rahman Jr. camp is underestimating him

In a recent interaction with Luke Thomas on the latest edition of the Morning Kombat podcast, Jake Paul offered his take on the strategy that Hasim Rahman Jr. and his team were employing ahead of their highly anticipated clash.

Paul commented on Rahman Jr.'s father, dismissing his training camps of the past as inefficient and underwhelming. He admitted that he was surprised that the former heavyweight champion of the world dismissed his son in that fashion.

He further asserted that Rahman Jr. and Co. were underestimating him and were in for a rude awakening come fight night.

Here's what Jake Paul had to say about the same:

"It's weird. I don't know what's going on over there. They seem, like I said, to not be very smart. They don't seem to have any sort of strategy. I think they're underestimating me. So I was surprised by that. I don't know. You know, that's just terrible for his dad to throw him under the bus like that."

